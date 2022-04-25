Log in
AUDACY, INC.

04/22 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.740 USD   -3.18%
08:31aAudacy, Inc. to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on May 9
BU
04/20AUDACY : Plans 45 Volunteer Events Nationwide to Celebrate Earth Day as Part of Companywide 1Day1Thing Sustainability Initiative
PU
04/11Provident Bank Announces Partnership with the Yankees Radio Network
AQ
Audacy, Inc. to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on May 9

04/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) will report its 2022 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results and recent progress against its strategic initiatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-9208 or 201-493-6784 five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference name: Audacy, Inc. – First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call by visiting https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1538544&tp_key=dbe034aed0. Questions will only be taken from participants on the conference call.

A playback of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and inputting the following ID: 13728159. A webcast replay of the conference will be available shortly after the call at the above link.

Additional information is available at www.audacyinc.com.

About Audacy
Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).


08:31aAudacy, Inc. to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on Ma..
04/20AUDACY : Plans 45 Volunteer Events Nationwide to Celebrate Earth Day as Part of Companywid..
04/11Provident Bank Announces Partnership with the Yankees Radio Network
04/05B. Riley Lifts Audacy's Price Target to $6 from $5 on 'Modest' Increase to Target Multi..
04/04AUDACY : Announces Updates to Country Format Leadership
03/28AUDACY : Sports Podcast Studio Springs Into Baseball Season, Partnering With MLB on Two Ne..
03/22AUDACY : Amazon Music and Wondery and Award-Winning Podcast Studio Pineapple Street Team U..
03/22Audacy, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire WAMO from Martz Communications Group ..
03/16AUDACY : Teams Up With Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to Provide Over 600,000 Meal..
03/08AUDACY : Promotes Jeremy Pritchard to Regional Brand Manager of Its Alternative Format
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 453 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 376 M 376 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 234
Free-Float 77,5%
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah C. Foss Chief Technology Officer
Susan R. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.6.61%376
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.57%24 619
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-6.93%721
HT&E LIMITED-13.33%411
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-2.44%376
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.31.56%277