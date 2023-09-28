PHILADELPHIA, PA - September 28, 2023 - Audacy has announced a series of content distribution partnerships to bolster the reach of You Better You Bet, the No. 1 sports betting live show and podcast in the U.S. The show, starring co-hosts Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, is heard on BetQL Network, Audacy's network of sports betting content heard across its broadcast portfolio and digital platforms.

The Company has partnered with Stadium, an interactive sports network, to bring You Better You Bet to audiences nationwide via Stadium's portfolio, WatchStadium.com/Live and Stadium affiliates YouTubeTV, The Roku Channel, FuboTV, Amazon, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and more. You Better You Bet airs on Stadium weekdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Audacy has also announced a deal with SiriusXM to air You Better You Bet on Sirius channel 217, XM channel 205 and on the SiriusXM app. The show will be heard weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET beginning October 2.

"We're thrilled to announce these strategic agreements with Stadium and SiriusXM, which will significantly expand the reach of 'You Better You Bet,' solidifying its position as the No. 1 sports betting podcast in the U.S.," said Mitch Rosen, Vice President, BetQL Network. "Our commitment to delivering top-tier sports betting entertainment to a wider audience has never been stronger, and we look forward to introducing Nick and Ken to new audiences across multiple touchpoints nationwide."

The BetQL Network is a live, linear digital channel that distributes approximately 100 hours of original weekly content on 59 stations nationwide, the Audacy and BetQL digital platforms and YouTube. The network, which is also the current home of the popular shows BetQL Daily, You Better You Bet, The Daily Tip and BetMGM Tonight can be consumed on numerous digital on-demand platforms, Audacy-owned and operated broadcast stations around the country and other network broadcast affiliates. The BetQL Network is available nationwide via the Audacy mobile app and website, over 10,000 home and auto-connected devices and betqlnetwork.com.

BetMGM is the exclusive sportsbook of BetQL Network. It has category exclusivity of the network's full slate of programming, including flagship program "You Better You Bet," "BetQL Daily," "The Daily Tip" and "BetMGM Tonight." BetQL Network's weekly lineup distributes approximately 100 hours of original content per week on the Audacy and BetQL digital platforms.