Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Audacy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUD   US05070N1037

AUDACY, INC.

(AUD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
0.0433 USD   -53.74%
05:39pAudacy : Listing and Trading Update - Form 8-K
PU
06:11aAudacy : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
05:13aAudacy Gets Delisting Notice From NYSE
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Audacy : Listing and Trading Update - Form 8-K

05/17/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 17, 2023

AUDACY, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Pennsylvania 001-14461 23-1701044
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
2400 Market Street, 4th Floor
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (610)660-5610

(Former name or former address, changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbols

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Class A Common Stock, par value $.01 per share AUD New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01

Other Events.

Listing and Trading Update

As previously disclosed, on May 16, 2023, the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notified Audacy, Inc. (the "Company") that it had elected to commence proceedings to delist the Company's Class A Common Stock (the "ClassA common stock") from the NYSE pursuant to Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual ("Section802.01D"). The Company intends to appeal this determination by the NYSE by filing a written request within ten business days after receiving the notice. If the Company is successful in its appeal of the NYSE's decision to commence delisting proceedings pursuant to Section 802.01D, the Class A common stock may resume trading on the NYSE. In the interim, effective May 17, 2023, the Company's Class A common stock began trading over the counter under the symbol "AUDA."

Supplemental Proxy Statement Information

This report is being filed to supplement the information contained in the proxy statement filed by the Company on April 4, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") in connection with the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 24, 2023.

As previously disclosed on pages 8 and 10 of the Proxy Statement under the headings "Proposal 2, Approval of a Reverse Stock Split-Description of Proposal" and "Proposal 2, Approval of a Reverse Stock Split-Description of Proposal-Certain Risks and Potential Disadvantages Associated with a Reverse Stock Split-The Reverse Stock Split will not decrease our authorized shares," the reverse stock split of our outstanding Class A and Class B common stock at the reverse stock split ratio to be determined as described in the Proxy Statement (the "Reverse Stock Split Proposal") will not change the number of authorized shares of our Class A or Class B common stock. These disclosures accurately describe the Reverse Stock Split Proposal and accurately describe the proposed amendment to Article EIGHTH of the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation (filed as Appendix A to the Proxy Statement), which will effectuate the Reverse Stock Split Proposal if approved by shareholders.

We are providing this supplementary information to correct certain amounts in the table under the heading "Proposal 2, Approval of a Reverse Stock Split-Description of Proposal-Effect of the Reverse Stock Split-Effect on Shares of Our Class A and Class B Common Stock" on page 12 of the Proxy Statement as a result of a typographical error. This error inadvertently reduced the number of shares of Class A and Class B common stock authorized as the split factor of the reverse stock split increased in the column titled "Number of Shares of Common Stock Authorized," which required the amounts in the final column to be recalculated. The other amounts reported in the table and the related footnotes are correct and remain unchanged.

The corrected table is below and replaces the original table on page 12 of the Proxy Statement in its entirety.

Status

Class of
Stock 		Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Authorized (3) 		Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Issued and
Outstanding 		Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Underlying
Outstanding RSUs
and Options 		Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Reserved for
Future Issuance (1) 		Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Authorized but Not
Outstanding,
Underlying or
Reserved (2) (3)

Present State

No-ReverseStock Split

Class A 200,000,000 135,256,323 12,420,568 4,355,667 47,967,442
Class B 75,000,000 4,045,199 0 0 70,954,801

Post-Reverse Stock Split

Split Factor of 1:2

Class A 200,000,000 67,628,161 6,210,284 2,177,833 123,983,722
Class B 75,000,000 2,022,599 0 0 72,977,401

Post-Reverse Stock Split

Split Factor of 1:5

Class A 200,000,000 27,051,264 2,484,113 871,133 169,593,490
Class B 75,000,000 809,039 0 0 74,190,961

Post-Reverse Stock Split

Split Factor of 1:10

Class A 200,000,000 13,525,632 1,242,056 435,566 184,796,746
Class B 75,000,000 404,519 0 0 74,595,481

Post-Reverse Stock Split

Split Factor of 1:15

Class A 200,000,000 9,017,088 828,037 290,377 189,864,498
Class B 75,000,000 269,679 0 0 74,730,321

Post-Reverse Stock Split

Split Factor of 1:20

Class A 200,000,000 6,762,816 621,028 217,783 192,398,373
Class B 75,000,000 202,259 0 0 74,797,741

Post-Reverse Stock Split

Split Factor of 1:30

Class A 200,000,000 4,508,544 414,018 145,188 194,932,250
Class B 75,000,000 134,839 0 0 74,865,161
(1)

Excludes amounts shown in Column titled "Number of Shares of Common Stock Underlying Outstanding RSUs and Options." Presently includes: (a) 3,820,709 available under the Audacy 2022 Equity Compensation Plan; and (b) 534,958 shares available under the Audacy Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

(2)

Under our Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, we are generally not authorized to issue additional shares of Class B Common Stock. Additional shares of Class B Common Stock could only be issued to existing holders upon a future stock dividend, forward stock split or similar action that impacts the Class B Common Stock.

(3)

Column modified to correct typographical error described above.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Audacy, Inc.
By:

/s/ Andrew P. Sutor, IV

Andrew P. Sutor, IV
Executive Vice President

Dated: May 17, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Audacy Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 21:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUDACY, INC.
05:39pAudacy : Listing and Trading Update - Form 8-K
PU
06:11aAudacy : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
05:13aAudacy Gets Delisting Notice From NYSE
MT
05/16Audacy, Inc. Announces NYSE Election to Commence Delisting Proceedings
BU
05/11Wall Street Set to Open Mixed; Jobless Claims Higher Than Expected, PPI Lower Than Expe..
MT
05/11US Futures Trends Mostly Lower Ahead of Jobs Report, Producer Price Index Data
MT
05/11Top Premarket Gainers
MT
05/10Transcript : Audacy, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Audacy, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10Audacy Reports First Quarter Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDACY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 181 M - -
Net income 2023 -81,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,16x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 13,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 254
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart AUDACY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audacy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDACY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah C. Foss Chief Technology Officer
Susan R. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.-58.42%13
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-38.53%13 694
HT&E LIMITED5.70%209
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-41.20%190
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-48.31%58
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED258.48%47
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer