Audacy : Listing and Trading Update - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 17, 2023
AUDACY, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Pennsylvania
001-14461
23-1701044
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
2400 Market Street, 4th Floor
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
19103
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (610)660-5610
(Former name or former address, changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbols
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A Common Stock, par value $.01 per share
AUD
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 8.01
Other Events.
Listing and Trading Update
As previously disclosed, on May 16, 2023, the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notified Audacy, Inc. (the "Company") that it had elected to commence proceedings to delist the Company's Class A Common Stock (the "ClassA common stock") from the NYSE pursuant to Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual ("Section802.01D"). The Company intends to appeal this determination by the NYSE by filing a written request within ten business days after receiving the notice. If the Company is successful in its appeal of the NYSE's decision to commence delisting proceedings pursuant to Section 802.01D, the Class A common stock may resume trading on the NYSE. In the interim, effective May 17, 2023, the Company's Class A common stock began trading over the counter under the symbol "AUDA."
Supplemental Proxy Statement Information
This report is being filed to supplement the information contained in the proxy statement filed by the Company on April 4, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") in connection with the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 24, 2023.
As previously disclosed on pages 8 and 10 of the Proxy Statement under the headings "Proposal 2, Approval of a Reverse Stock Split-Description of Proposal" and "Proposal 2, Approval of a Reverse Stock Split-Description of Proposal-Certain Risks and Potential Disadvantages Associated with a Reverse Stock Split-The Reverse Stock Split will not decrease our authorized shares," the reverse stock split of our outstanding Class A and Class B common stock at the reverse stock split ratio to be determined as described in the Proxy Statement (the "Reverse Stock Split Proposal") will not change the number of authorized shares of our Class A or Class B common stock. These disclosures accurately describe the Reverse Stock Split Proposal and accurately describe the proposed amendment to Article EIGHTH of the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation (filed as Appendix A to the Proxy Statement), which will effectuate the Reverse Stock Split Proposal if approved by shareholders.
We are providing this supplementary information to correct certain amounts in the table under the heading "Proposal 2, Approval of a Reverse Stock Split-Description of Proposal-Effect of the Reverse Stock Split-Effect on Shares of Our Class A and Class B Common Stock" on page 12 of the Proxy Statement as a result of a typographical error. This error inadvertently reduced the number of shares of Class A and Class B common stock authorized as the split factor of the reverse stock split increased in the column titled "Number of Shares of Common Stock Authorized," which required the amounts in the final column to be recalculated. The other amounts reported in the table and the related footnotes are correct and remain unchanged.
The corrected table is below and replaces the original table on page 12 of the Proxy Statement in its entirety.
Status
Class of
Stock
Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Authorized (3)
Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Issued and
Outstanding
Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Underlying
Outstanding RSUs
and Options
Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Reserved for
Future Issuance (1)
Number of Shares
of Common Stock
Authorized but Not
Outstanding,
Underlying or
Reserved (2) (3)
Present State
No-ReverseStock Split
Class A
200,000,000
135,256,323
12,420,568
4,355,667
47,967,442
Class B
75,000,000
4,045,199
0
0
70,954,801
Post-Reverse Stock Split
Split Factor of 1:2
Class A
200,000,000
67,628,161
6,210,284
2,177,833
123,983,722
Class B
75,000,000
2,022,599
0
0
72,977,401
Post-Reverse Stock Split
Split Factor of 1:5
Class A
200,000,000
27,051,264
2,484,113
871,133
169,593,490
Class B
75,000,000
809,039
0
0
74,190,961
Post-Reverse Stock Split
Split Factor of 1:10
Class A
200,000,000
13,525,632
1,242,056
435,566
184,796,746
Class B
75,000,000
404,519
0
0
74,595,481
Post-Reverse Stock Split
Split Factor of 1:15
Class A
200,000,000
9,017,088
828,037
290,377
189,864,498
Class B
75,000,000
269,679
0
0
74,730,321
Post-Reverse Stock Split
Split Factor of 1:20
Class A
200,000,000
6,762,816
621,028
217,783
192,398,373
Class B
75,000,000
202,259
0
0
74,797,741
Post-Reverse Stock Split
Split Factor of 1:30
Class A
200,000,000
4,508,544
414,018
145,188
194,932,250
Class B
75,000,000
134,839
0
0
74,865,161
(1)
Excludes amounts shown in Column titled "Number of Shares of Common Stock Underlying Outstanding RSUs and Options." Presently includes: (a) 3,820,709 available under the Audacy 2022 Equity Compensation Plan; and (b) 534,958 shares available under the Audacy Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
(2)
Under our Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, we are generally not authorized to issue additional shares of Class B Common Stock. Additional shares of Class B Common Stock could only be issued to existing holders upon a future stock dividend, forward stock split or similar action that impacts the Class B Common Stock.
(3)
Column modified to correct typographical error described above.
