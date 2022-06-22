Log in
    AUD   US05070N1037

AUDACY, INC.

(AUD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:45 2022-06-22 pm EDT
1.225 USD   +2.94%
01:47pAUDACY NAMED TO LINKEDIN'S TOP COMPANIES 2022 : Media and Entertainment List
BU
05/23INSIDER BUY : Audacy
MT
05/16AUDACY, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audacy Named to LinkedIn's Top Companies 2022: Media and Entertainment List

06/22/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
Audacy has been named to LinkedIn’s inaugural Top Companies 2022: Media and Entertainment list. Through this list, LinkedIn ranks the 25 best companies to grow a career in the industry, aiming to provide a go-to resource for professionals at every stage of their career journeys.

“At Audacy, we strive to not only help propel the audio industry forward but cultivate an organization full of team members who lead that charge,” said Susan Larkin, Chief Operating Officer, Audacy. “We’re honored to have been recognized by LinkedIn on their list spotlighting media and entertainment companies and sit alongside some of our industry’s best innovators, champions and influencers. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

To compile the list, LinkedIn looked at data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

For a full list of this year’s winners, please click here.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 381 M - -
Net income 2022 80,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 234
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart AUDACY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audacy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDACY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,19 $
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah C. Foss Chief Technology Officer
Susan R. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.-53.70%171
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-6.93%23 262
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-14.08%643
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-21.63%296
HT&E LIMITED-46.90%253
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-27.91%152