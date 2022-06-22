Audacy Named to LinkedIn's Top Companies 2022: Media and Entertainment List

Audacy has been named to LinkedIn’s inaugural Top Companies 2022: Media and Entertainment list. Through this list, LinkedIn ranks the 25 best companies to grow a career in the industry, aiming to provide a go-to resource for professionals at every stage of their career journeys.

“At Audacy, we strive to not only help propel the audio industry forward but cultivate an organization full of team members who lead that charge,” said Susan Larkin, Chief Operating Officer, Audacy. “We’re honored to have been recognized by LinkedIn on their list spotlighting media and entertainment companies and sit alongside some of our industry’s best innovators, champions and influencers. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

To compile the list, LinkedIn looked at data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

For a full list of this year’s winners, please click here.

