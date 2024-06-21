PHILADELPHIA, PA - June 21, 2024 - Audacy has named Chris Kinard its Sports Format Vice President. In this role, Kinard will lead brand and format strategy and execution for the company's Sports portfolio and collaborate closely with Vice President of Sports Danny Freisinger on the company's multiplatform content strategy and production.

Kinard will continue to serve as Vice President of Sports Programming and Cluster Director of Operations for Audacy Washington D.C., including 106.7 The Fan (WJFK-FM), The Team 980 (WTEM-AM) 94.7 The Drive (WIAD-FM) and Connecting Vets.

"We are privileged at Audacy to benefit from the best local sports content thought leaders in the country and Chris has distinguished himself through his leadership of WFJK-FM and WTEM-AM in D.C. over many years," said Jeff Sottolano, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Audacy. "I am excited to see Chris take on this new role and partner with our local and central leadership on further strengthening our unrivaled position in sports."

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to lead our best-in-class local sports radio stations," said Kinard. "Audacy is home to the most-listened-to brands and the most impactful local voices in sports, and we have an exciting future ahead. I'm thankful to Jeff Sottolano, Dave Richards and Danny Freisinger for this opportunity."

Kinard has been with 106.7 The Fan since 1998, starting as an intern and later becoming a producer until 2007. He has served as Brand Manager of the station since 2007 and took on the role of Operations Manager for Audacy Washington D.C. in 2019. In 2020, he also became the Brand Manager for Classic Hits 94.7 The Drive, The Team 980, and Connecting Vets.

Kinard succeeds Spike Eskin, who recently returned to Philadelphia to serve as afternoon show co-host on SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP-FM).

Audacy launched Audacy Sports in April to deliver a powerful selling proposition to the ad-buying marketplace. Audacy Sports is powered by the Company's portfolio of 40 owned-and-operated all-sports stations and affiliates, 160 sports streaming channels on the Audacy app, and the No 1. sports podcast network featuring over 600 titles and live events. Audacy Sports also serves as the home to 150 professional and collegiate teams, including play-by-play broadcasts, and produces two national multiplatform sports networks, both distributed in partnership with Westwood One: Infinity Sports Network (formerly known as CBS Sports Radio) with over 300 U.S. affiliates and BetQL Network. Audacy Sports proudly serves as the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball, granting exclusive access to inventory for streaming audio play-by-play in both English and Spanish and official podcasts for the league.