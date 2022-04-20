Log in
12:17pAUDACY : Plans 45 Volunteer Events Nationwide to Celebrate Earth Day as Part of Companywide 1Day1Thing Sustainability Initiative
PU
04/11Provident Bank Announces Partnership with the Yankees Radio Network
AQ
04/05B. Riley Lifts Audacy's Price Target to $6 from $5 on 'Modest' Increase to Target Multiple, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audacy : Plans 45 Volunteer Events Nationwide to Celebrate Earth Day as Part of Companywide 1Day1Thing Sustainability Initiative

04/20/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, PA - April 20, 2022 - Audacy announced it will conduct 45 volunteer events nationwide to celebrate Earth Day as part of its 1Day1Thing Sustainability Initiative. The series of events, which will engage employees across the company, aim to make a positive impact on the communities in which the company serves and the planet. Projects including tree planting, park and waterway cleanups, recycling projects and habitat restoration, among others.

"We pride ourselves on our relentless commitment to supporting the health and success of the communities that are at the heart of our business, and we're thrilled to unite our teams across the country to do some good for our planet," said Jaimie Field, Director of Sustainability, Audacy. "Sustainability is a focal point of our Audacy Serves initiative, and we're looking forward to leveraging these actions this Earth Day to make a lasting impact on our environment, both today and for generations to come."

Local partnerships include the Grow NYC in New York City, Fairmount Park Conservancy in Philadelphia, Anacostia Watershed Society in Washington D.C., Grow Good Gardens in Los Angeles, and Washington Park and the Nature Conservancy in Chicago. For a full list of what each Audacy teamis doing as part of the companywide 1Thing Sustainability Initiative, please visit https://audacyinc.com/1day1thing-events/.

Audacy Serves is Audacy's social impact platform dedicated to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. As the nation's audio influencer, Audacy uses its voice to raise awareness of social issues, bringing communities together for good. The company unites with its listeners, brands and employees to create positive impact through six pillars of commitment: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Civic Education, the Environment, Mental Health, Children's Health and Veterans & Service Members

Audacy Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 453 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 396 M 396 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 234
Free-Float 77,5%
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah C. Foss Chief Technology Officer
Susan R. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.12.45%396
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.94%25 250
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-5.88%737
HT&E LIMITED-12.86%419
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-1.29%390
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.27.82%269