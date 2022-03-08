Log in
Audacy : Promotes Jeremy Pritchard to Regional Brand Manager of Its Alternative Format

03/08/2022 | 03:43pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - March 8, 2022 - Audacy has promoted Jeremy Pritchard to Regional Brand Manager of its alternative format, effective immedaitely. In this role, he will oversee content strategy, talent, operations and branding for 94/7 Alternative Portland (KNRK-FM). Pritchard will continue in his role as afternoon drive host for ALT 949 (KBZT-FM) in San Diego.

"We're delighted to continue our ongoing investment in our alternative portfolio and promote one of our very own," said Mike Kaplan, Senior Vice President of Programming/Alternative Format, Audacy. "Jeremy is a proven star in this industry who will help us continue the evolution of the 94/7 brand. His experience at KBZT has allowed him to understand what the consumer wants, which we trust he will implement into his new role."

"With a storied 19-year career at KBZT in San Diego, I'm excited to be adding another great craft beer city to my purview," said Pritchard.

Pritchard launched his career in radio at KMXN-FM in Orange County, CA before moving to San Diego in 2002 to take the reins of KFSD-FM. Since joining KBZT-FM in 2003, he has held multiple positions including in promotions, programming and on-air.

Disclaimer

Audacy Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 20:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 453 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 432 M 432 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 234
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AUDACY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audacy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDACY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 3,88 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah C. Foss Chief Technology Officer
Susan R. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.16.73%432
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.47%25 188
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.6.93%810
HT&E LIMITED-11.19%423
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.72%386
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-3.64%202