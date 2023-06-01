Audacy : Promotes Skip Dillard to Format Vice President of Rhythmic Adult Contemporary and Throwback Formats

PHILADELPHIA, PA - June 1, 2023 - Audacy has elevated Skip Dillard to Format Vice President to lead brand and format strategy and execution for the company's Rhythmic AC and Throwback portfolio. He will continue to serve as Brand Manager of 94.7 The Block (WXBK-FM) in New York.

"It brings us great joy to elevate Skip to Rhythmic AC and Throwback Format Vice President," said Dave Richards, Senior Vice President of Programming, Audacy. "Since joining Audacy, Skip has demonstrated leadership, vision and excellence in programming prowess in New York and has done a tremendous job spearheading our 50th anniversary of hip-hop program - 'Hip-Hop Made."

"I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to grow with Audacy," said Dillard. "Even your challenges become opportunities when you're working with great people! Thank you to Chris Oliviero, Dave Richards, Susan Larkin and Jeff Sottolano for their leadership and support."

Skip Dillard joined Audacy in 2021 after 12 years as Vice President of Programming and Operations Manager for WBLS and WLIB in New York. Before joining the company, Dillard also served in a new role as Vice President of National and Community Partnerships for Mediaco's WBLS and WQHT. Dillard's career began at Hampton University's WHOV-FM as a student, and he volunteered at North Carolina A&T State University's WNAA-FM. Early in his career, he worked as a talent and programmer in multiple radio markets, including Detroit, Buffalo, New Orleans, San Francisco and Washington D.C. In addition to radio, Dillard also served as Top 40 and Urban Managing Editor for Billboard Magazine's "Airplay Monitor" from 2003 to 2004.

He has received numerous honors, including "Radio Ink's Top Program Directors in America" in 2009, 2011 and 2012, a Certificate of Merit for Community Service - U.S. Congress in 2002, the Living Legend's Foundation honor in 2011 and a Proclamation of Service to New York State and New York City Hall in 2017. He is a member of the Executive Board of the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, a northeast board member for Operation Hope and is on the FCC's Communications Equity and Diversity Council.