Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Audacy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUD   US05070N1037

AUDACY, INC.

(AUD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06 2022-09-12 am EDT
0.5000 USD   -4.14%
10:30aAUDACY : Taps Terri Gunnell as Executive Vice President of Advertising Technology, Products and Platforms
PU
08/23S&P Downgrades Audacy to 'CCC+' From 'B-' on Increased Risk of Recession; Outlook Negative
MT
08/15AUDACY : Star-studded Country Music Event “Stars and Strings” Lands at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Nov. 2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audacy : Taps Terri Gunnell as Executive Vice President of Advertising Technology, Products and Platforms

09/12/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, PA - September 12, 2022 - Audacy (NYSE: AUD) welcomes Terri Gunnell as Executive Vice President of Advertising Technology, Products and Platforms. In this role, Gunnell will lead the teams responsible for advertising technology, products and platforms for Audacy's revenue organization, providing business-focused use cases and requirements for vendors and ad tech engineers to ensure that the platforms meet business needs.

Additionally, Gunnell will lead the business transformation activities surrounding people, process and tech, partnering with peer leaders to ensure that organizational structure and business processes are optimized and successfully supported by the tech and data platforms. She will also lead a team providing program governance and change management leadership, ensuring that roadmaps and plans are developed in partnership with the company's IT organization and coordinated with surrounding divisional leaders as new products are developed and launched.

"Terri's extensive technical expertise, ability to administer and guide large budgets and staff, combined with her commitment to building collaborative teams, makes her a perfect candidate to take on this role," said Brian Benedik, Chief Revenue Officer, Audacy. "We look forward to her owning this rapidly growing portion of our business to help us best serve our clients, partners and consumers."

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity at Audacy to build out a robust advertising technology, products and platform division to support the growing revenue organization working with Brian Benedik," said Gunnell. "Streamlining and transforming the business requires a comprehensive people/process/platform vision and strategy that will empower and strengthen our internal operations and improve the client experience. We are striving for happy customers - internally and externally - and I'm looking forward to helping Audacy navigate this next chapter."

Gunnell is a veteran in advertising technology, data and operations transformation, leading business-focused product management and engineering resources in support of media revenue organizations for more than 20 years. Most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Head of Monetization and Data Platforms at WarnerMedia, Gunnell led the audience monetization and enterprise data solutions divisions that built and supported custom-developed ad technologies and third-party integrations powering over $5 billion in revenue and corporate and brand-specific data analytics solutions. Her career at WarnerMedia spanned many divisions and roles including sports, network operations, advertising sales, strategic planning and global technology and operations. She was recently awarded the Broadcasting & Cable Technology Leadership Award in 2020. Gunnell is also a founding member of Chief NYC, a private membership network focused on connecting and supporting senior female executive leaders.

Disclaimer

Audacy Inc. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUDACY, INC.
10:30aAUDACY : Taps Terri Gunnell as Executive Vice President of Advertising Technology, Product..
PU
08/23S&P Downgrades Audacy to 'CCC+' From 'B-' on Increased Risk of Recession; Outlook Negat..
MT
08/15AUDACY : Star-studded Country Music Event “Stars and Strings” Lands at Hard Ro..
PU
08/05AUDACY, INC. Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results O..
AQ
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Audacy, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/05AUDACY : RECEIVES CONTINUED LISTING STANDARDS NOTICE FROM THE NYSE - Form 8-K
PU
08/05AUDACY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Notice of Delisting or Failu..
AQ
08/05Earnings Flash (AUD) AUDACY Reports Q2 Revenue $319.4M
MT
08/05Audacy Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
08/05Audacy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDACY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 274 M - -
Net income 2022 7,20 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75,8 M 75,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 234
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart AUDACY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audacy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDACY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Average target price 0,69 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah C. Foss Chief Technology Officer
Susan R. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.-79.70%76
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.26%24 417
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-33.61%485
HT&E LIMITED-36.90%282
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-12.09%188
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED3.33%108