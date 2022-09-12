Audacy : Taps Terri Gunnell as Executive Vice President of Advertising Technology, Products and Platforms

PHILADELPHIA, PA - September 12, 2022 - Audacy (NYSE: AUD) welcomes Terri Gunnell as Executive Vice President of Advertising Technology, Products and Platforms. In this role, Gunnell will lead the teams responsible for advertising technology, products and platforms for Audacy's revenue organization, providing business-focused use cases and requirements for vendors and ad tech engineers to ensure that the platforms meet business needs.

Additionally, Gunnell will lead the business transformation activities surrounding people, process and tech, partnering with peer leaders to ensure that organizational structure and business processes are optimized and successfully supported by the tech and data platforms. She will also lead a team providing program governance and change management leadership, ensuring that roadmaps and plans are developed in partnership with the company's IT organization and coordinated with surrounding divisional leaders as new products are developed and launched.

"Terri's extensive technical expertise, ability to administer and guide large budgets and staff, combined with her commitment to building collaborative teams, makes her a perfect candidate to take on this role," said Brian Benedik, Chief Revenue Officer, Audacy. "We look forward to her owning this rapidly growing portion of our business to help us best serve our clients, partners and consumers."

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity at Audacy to build out a robust advertising technology, products and platform division to support the growing revenue organization working with Brian Benedik," said Gunnell. "Streamlining and transforming the business requires a comprehensive people/process/platform vision and strategy that will empower and strengthen our internal operations and improve the client experience. We are striving for happy customers - internally and externally - and I'm looking forward to helping Audacy navigate this next chapter."

Gunnell is a veteran in advertising technology, data and operations transformation, leading business-focused product management and engineering resources in support of media revenue organizations for more than 20 years. Most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Head of Monetization and Data Platforms at WarnerMedia, Gunnell led the audience monetization and enterprise data solutions divisions that built and supported custom-developed ad technologies and third-party integrations powering over $5 billion in revenue and corporate and brand-specific data analytics solutions. Her career at WarnerMedia spanned many divisions and roles including sports, network operations, advertising sales, strategic planning and global technology and operations. She was recently awarded the Broadcasting & Cable Technology Leadership Award in 2020. Gunnell is also a founding member of Chief NYC, a private membership network focused on connecting and supporting senior female executive leaders.