PHILADELPHIA, PA - November 16, 2023 - Audacy has welcomed Jason Bjorson as Senior Vice President and Market Manager of its Milwaukee market. In this role, Bjorson will oversee the market's portfolio of stations, which includes 99.1 The Mix (WMYX-FM), 1250 AM The Fan (WSSP-AM), 103.7 KISS FM (WXSS-FM), Hot 105.7 (WXSS-HD2) and CHANNEL Q (WXSS-HD3).

"I am excited to welcome Jason to lead our Milwaukee cluster," said Rachel Williamson, Regional President, Audacy. "His experience across radio, video and digital combined with his deep knowledge and relationships throughout the Milwaukee market brings an increased expertise to our cluster and clients."

"I'm thrilled to join the Audacy Milwaukee team, with some of Milwaukee's most iconic brands and an innovative broadcaster," said Bjorson. "I've competed with this team and tried to recruit them for years, so I know how much talent is here. I'm looking forward to working with them to win big here in Milwaukee!"

Bjorson is a media veteran with over two decades of experience in the industry. His career in radio includes time at Cox Radio in Jacksonville, FL, and Journal Broadcast Group in Knoxville, TN, where he rose from Account Executive to lead the company's flagship station, WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee, WI, and The Green Bay and Milwaukee Brewer Radio Networks. He joins Audacy after leading a new business sales team for an HR Tech company in the SAAS space and overseeing advertising sales teams for Spectrum Cable.