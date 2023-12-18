PHILADELPHIA, PA - December 18, 2023 - Audacy and CBS Stations have announced a content distribution partnership that will significantly enhance the reach of CBS-owned television stations. Through this new partnership, audio simulcasts of the news streams from 14 CBS-owned stations in markets including Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento and San Francisco will now be available on the Audacy app.

CBS Station streaming services deliver breaking news and information around the clock, super-serving the markets with targeted content that appeals to local viewers. CBS Local's video streaming services are No. 1 overall in markets where they go head-to-head with other network competitors (Source: Comscore). And through October, CBS Local video streaming services have amassed more than 6.45 billion minutes of viewing, up +56% from the same period a year ago.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with CBS Stations, expanding our commitment to delivering high-quality, locally relevant content to our listeners," said Tim Clarke, Senior Vice President, Digital Audio Content, Audacy. This collaboration will give our listeners unparalleled access to timely and trusted news from major cities nationwide."

"In 2018, CBS Stations were pioneers in local news streaming. And today, we are providing those channels on radio streaming in a first-of-its-kind venture with Audacy," said Sahand Sepehrnia, Senior Vice President of Streaming, CBS Stations. "We continue to find innovative ways to serve our audiences, whether that's on TV, streaming, or radio."

Audacy is the No. 1 local news audio platform in the country, operating over two dozen news stations across the U.S. Its award-winning news portfolio reaches over 16 million listeners monthly via broadcast, digital and connected devices and delivers the highest weekly reach of all-news listeners in 26 markets nationwide. Audacy's news brands are honored yearly with major RTDNA and NAB awards.