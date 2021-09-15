Audacy : and Cumulus Media Announce Content Distribution Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND ATLANTA, GA - September 15, 2021 - Audacy and CUMULUS MEDIA today announced a content distribution partnership that brings Cumulus's 413 radio stations and portfolio of podcasts to the Audacy digital platform.

'We're delighted with this opportunity to expand listeners' ability to discover and connect with our stations and podcasts through the Audacy app,' said Larry Linietsky, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations and Business Development, CUMULUS MEDIA. 'This partnership is in sync with our strategy of distributing our content through multiple platforms to make it available anywhere and anytime people want to enjoy it.'

'The addition of Cumulus's expansive portfolio of leading radio stations enhances and bolsters Audacy's position as the fastest growing digital platform for radio listeners,' said Corey Podolsky, Vice President of Business Development, Audacy. 'Audacy looks forward to building on this initial partnership with Cumulus and will continue to develop new and innovative ways to super serve our listeners.'

The Audacy app is a rapidly growing, integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with over 2,000 local and national radio stations from more than 100 markets, including Audacy's portfolio of over 230 premium stations, along with top podcasts and a wide range of exclusive audio programming. Audacy offers anytime, anywhere access through the Audacy mobile app and website, along with over 10,000 home and auto-connected devices including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple Music, Siri, and Samsung Bixby. The Audacy app can be downloaded through Apple Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with the platform on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.