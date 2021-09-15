Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Audacy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AUD   US05070N1037

AUDACY, INC.

(AUD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Audacy : and Cumulus Media Announce Content Distribution Partnership

09/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
PHILADELPHIA, PA AND ATLANTA, GA - September 15, 2021 - Audacy and CUMULUS MEDIA today announced a content distribution partnership that brings Cumulus's 413 radio stations and portfolio of podcasts to the Audacy digital platform.

'We're delighted with this opportunity to expand listeners' ability to discover and connect with our stations and podcasts through the Audacy app,' said Larry Linietsky, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations and Business Development, CUMULUS MEDIA. 'This partnership is in sync with our strategy of distributing our content through multiple platforms to make it available anywhere and anytime people want to enjoy it.'

'The addition of Cumulus's expansive portfolio of leading radio stations enhances and bolsters Audacy's position as the fastest growing digital platform for radio listeners,' said Corey Podolsky, Vice President of Business Development, Audacy. 'Audacy looks forward to building on this initial partnership with Cumulus and will continue to develop new and innovative ways to super serve our listeners.'

The Audacy app is a rapidly growing, integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with over 2,000 local and national radio stations from more than 100 markets, including Audacy's portfolio of over 230 premium stations, along with top podcasts and a wide range of exclusive audio programming. Audacy offers anytime, anywhere access through the Audacy mobile app and website, along with over 10,000 home and auto-connected devices including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple Music, Siri, and Samsung Bixby. The Audacy app can be downloaded through Apple Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with the platform on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Audacy Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 14:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 253 M - -
Net income 2021 23,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 436 M 436 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 781
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart AUDACY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audacy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDACY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,19 $
Average target price 4,65 $
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah Foss Chief Information Officer
Susan Larkin Chief Operating Officer
David J. Berkman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.29.15%436
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.34%24 424
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.37.15%965
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.62%410
HT&E LIMITED-11.62%331
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.15.83%186