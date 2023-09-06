Audacy : and Spanish Broadcasting System Announce Content Distribution Partnership
Today at 12:12 pm
PHILADELPHIA, PA - September 6, 2023 - Audacy and Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) announce a content distribution partnership that will bring SBS' complete portfolio of 13 stations, including favorites 97.9 La Mega (WSKQ-FM) from New York and 97.9 La Raza (KLAX-FM) from Los Angeles, to the Audacy app.
"We are delighted to announce a new partnership with Spanish Broadcasting System, a leader in Spanish-language broadcasting," said Tim Clarke, Senior Vice President, Digital Audio Content, Audacy. "This alliance reaffirms our commitment to delivering diverse, engaging and top-quality content to our listeners, and we look forward to leveraging our scale to give SBS' audience a new platform to consume their favorite content while introducing their programming to existing Audacy app users."
"We are excited to partner with Audacy and make our top-ranking Spanish Language stations available to millions of new users on the Audacy app," said Albert Rodriguez, President and Chief Operating Officer, Spanish Broadcasting System. "We believe this to be a win for both companies and more importantly to the U.S. Hispanic audience, which will be able to find our exclusive content on their preferred streaming platforms."
Audacy Inc. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 16:11:08 UTC.
Audacy, Inc. is a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company. The Company is a creator of live, original events, including large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages. The Company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast and event platforms, delivering the power of local connections on a national scale. The Company operates digital properties on multiple platforms, including websites, mobile apps, and social media. It provides streaming services through its Audacy app and website, its integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with premium, curated content powered by over 856 programmed radio stations and their websites, podcasts, audio on-demand, and exclusive content across entertainment, music, news and sports. Its nationwide footprint of radio stations includes positions concentrated in the top 50 markets in the United States.