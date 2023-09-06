PHILADELPHIA, PA - September 6, 2023 - Audacy and Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) announce a content distribution partnership that will bring SBS' complete portfolio of 13 stations, including favorites 97.9 La Mega (WSKQ-FM) from New York and 97.9 La Raza (KLAX-FM) from Los Angeles, to the Audacy app.

"We are delighted to announce a new partnership with Spanish Broadcasting System, a leader in Spanish-language broadcasting," said Tim Clarke, Senior Vice President, Digital Audio Content, Audacy. "This alliance reaffirms our commitment to delivering diverse, engaging and top-quality content to our listeners, and we look forward to leveraging our scale to give SBS' audience a new platform to consume their favorite content while introducing their programming to existing Audacy app users."

"We are excited to partner with Audacy and make our top-ranking Spanish Language stations available to millions of new users on the Audacy app," said Albert Rodriguez, President and Chief Operating Officer, Spanish Broadcasting System. "We believe this to be a win for both companies and more importantly to the U.S. Hispanic audience, which will be able to find our exclusive content on their preferred streaming platforms."