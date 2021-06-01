Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Audacy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUD   US05070N1037

AUDACY, INC.

(AUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audacy : and Radio America Reach Multi-platform Deal to Expand Dana Loesch's Award-winning Radio Show

06/01/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, PA - June 1, 2021 - Audacy and Radio America announced a multi-platform deal that will broadcast Dana Loesch's nationally-syndicated 'The Dana Show' in eleven Audacy markets. Audacy will also become the exclusive audio streaming provider for 'The Dana Show.' In addition, Audacy and Loesch will collaborate on the co-development and production of her first ever original on-demand podcast.

'The Dana Show' will replace the late Rush Limbaugh's program from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on Talk 980 AM (KMBZ-AM) in Kansas City, News Talk Radio 840 AM (KXNT-AM) in Las Vegas, Newsradio WRVA (WRVA-AM/WTVR-HD2) in Richmond, KNSS (KNSS-AM/FM) in Wichita, 97.3 The Sky (WSKY-FM) in Gainesville, and 106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM) in Greenville-Spartanburg. The show will also re-air during various times on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT (WPHT-AM) in Philadelphia, Talk Radio 1370 (KJCE-AM) in Austin, WBEN (WBEN-AM) in Buffalo, 97.1 FM Talk (KFTK-FM) in St. Louis and 1080 WTIC News Talk (WTIC-AM) in Hartford.

'We're thrilled to partner with Radio America and welcome Dana Loesch to our broadcast and digital platform,' said Jeff Sottolano, Executive Vice President of Programming, Audacy. 'Dana is a leading conservative voice and influencer and both her daily live show and future original podcast are terrific additions to our best-in-class news and talk offerings.'

'I look forward to working with the great team at Audacy. Their digital platform is a great fit for my streaming and podcast audience and their top rated radio stations are a phenomenal addition to my loyal radio fan base,' said Dana Loesch.

'During this pivotal moment in talk radio, the partnership with Audacy and Dana's show is exciting because it represents our shared vision on radio's future for the news-talk format,' said Mike Paradiso, Chief Operating Officer, Radio America. 'Audacy's leading digital platform is also the perfect fit for Dana's growing digital audience. We look forward to working closely with Audacy's content team, led by Jeff Sottolano, to make 'The Dana Show' a key element on each of their hugely successful Audacy news-talk stations.

Disclaimer

Audacy Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDACY, INC.
10:43aAUDACY  : and Radio America Reach Multi-platform Deal to Expand Dana Loesch's Aw..
PU
05/19AUDACY, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
05/18AUDACY  : Pineapple Street Studios Launches Original Series “70 Over 70&rd..
PU
05/12AUDACY  : and Osiris Media Announce Joint Venture
PU
05/12AUDACY  : Global Superstar Demi Lovato to Launch Podcast “4D with Demi Lov..
PU
05/10AUDACY  : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Result..
AQ
05/10AUDACY  : Partners with Treats Media on Launch of Narrative True Crime Podcast A..
PU
05/10AUDACY  : Cadence13 Partners with Globally Renowned Thought Leader, Bestselling ..
PU
05/07AUDACY  : Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Declines
MT
05/07AUDACY, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 260 M - -
Net income 2021 46,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 614 M 614 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 781
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart AUDACY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audacy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDACY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,10 $
Last Close Price 4,35 $
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah Foss Chief Information Officer
Susan Larkin Chief Operating Officer
David J. Berkman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDACY, INC.76.11%614
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.88%25 567
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.46.03%1 078
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.31%413
HT&E LIMITED-5.68%374
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.25.92%202