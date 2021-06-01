Audacy : and Radio America Reach Multi-platform Deal to Expand Dana Loesch's Award-winning Radio Show

PHILADELPHIA, PA - June 1, 2021 - Audacy and Radio America announced a multi-platform deal that will broadcast Dana Loesch's nationally-syndicated 'The Dana Show' in eleven Audacy markets. Audacy will also become the exclusive audio streaming provider for 'The Dana Show.' In addition, Audacy and Loesch will collaborate on the co-development and production of her first ever original on-demand podcast.

'The Dana Show' will replace the late Rush Limbaugh's program from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on Talk 980 AM (KMBZ-AM) in Kansas City, News Talk Radio 840 AM (KXNT-AM) in Las Vegas, Newsradio WRVA (WRVA-AM/WTVR-HD2) in Richmond, KNSS (KNSS-AM/FM) in Wichita, 97.3 The Sky (WSKY-FM) in Gainesville, and 106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM) in Greenville-Spartanburg. The show will also re-air during various times on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT (WPHT-AM) in Philadelphia, Talk Radio 1370 (KJCE-AM) in Austin, WBEN (WBEN-AM) in Buffalo, 97.1 FM Talk (KFTK-FM) in St. Louis and 1080 WTIC News Talk (WTIC-AM) in Hartford.

'We're thrilled to partner with Radio America and welcome Dana Loesch to our broadcast and digital platform,' said Jeff Sottolano, Executive Vice President of Programming, Audacy. 'Dana is a leading conservative voice and influencer and both her daily live show and future original podcast are terrific additions to our best-in-class news and talk offerings.'

'I look forward to working with the great team at Audacy. Their digital platform is a great fit for my streaming and podcast audience and their top rated radio stations are a phenomenal addition to my loyal radio fan base,' said Dana Loesch.

'During this pivotal moment in talk radio, the partnership with Audacy and Dana's show is exciting because it represents our shared vision on radio's future for the news-talk format,' said Mike Paradiso, Chief Operating Officer, Radio America. 'Audacy's leading digital platform is also the perfect fit for Dana's growing digital audience. We look forward to working closely with Audacy's content team, led by Jeff Sottolano, to make 'The Dana Show' a key element on each of their hugely successful Audacy news-talk stations.