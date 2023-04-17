Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Audacy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUD   US05070N1037

AUDACY, INC.

(AUD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:36:19 2023-04-17 am EDT
0.1190 USD   -0.83%
10:28aMAGNA Study Explores Listening Rituals and How Audio Advertisers Can Improve Engagement and Purchase Intent by Complementing Daily Routines
BU
03/29Audacy Names Jenna Weiss-Berman Executive Vice President of Podcasts
BU
03/16AUDACY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAGNA Study Explores Listening Rituals and How Audio Advertisers Can Improve Engagement and Purchase Intent by Complementing Daily Routines

04/17/2023 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contextual Alignment, From Matching Brands with Programming Genres to Day Part Rituals, Improves Brand Favorability, Search and Purchase Intent

Rituals, as routine as running errands and doing chores, are also key audio-consumption moments in people’s lives and create positive environments for advertisers, according to new research conducted by MAGNA’s Media Trials unit and leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, Audacy. The study found that advertisers who aligned with listeners’ rituals saw a greater lift in brand excitement (+10%) and brand relevance (+8%).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005268/en/

The study, Aligning with Rituals: The Contextual Foundation of Audio, also noted that consumers experience greater “feelings of connection” with brands that synchronize with their audio rituals, by +12%, compared to +3% for non-aligned ads. MAGNA and Audacy tested both genre-based ads—such as a telecom brand advertising during an entertainment broadcast—and ritual-based ads—such as destination advertising during a “me-time” ritual--to examine the spectrum of contextual-alignment opportunities.

“We’ve studied contextual in video before, but this is our first time to study it in audio, so we wanted to explore how consumers reacted to all types of audio advertising, from contextually aligned to non-aligned, across every daypart and layers of the funnel,” said Kara Manatt, EVP, Managing Director, Intelligence Solutions, MAGNA. “We were especially intrigued to note how daily rituals imply moments of calm and continuity in listeners’ lives and that brands that tap into these touchstones benefit tremendously.”

Contextually aligned ads have the propensity to both excite (+10%) and create relevance (+8%) for brands, especially among those who are in-market. Further, contextual alignment boosts brand metrics that matter most, such as brand favorability (+8%), search intent (+12%), and purchase intent (+9%).

Just what are consumers doing as they stream podcasts and listen to music? A ranking of typical listening rituals featured in a previous Audacy study, Audio Rituals was topped by running general errands (85%) and doing home maintenance (84%). Consumer engagement levels, though, were most heightened during me-time moments (73%), putting my child to bed (70%) and exercising outdoors (68%).

Audacy’s Audio Rituals study also determined that 74% of listeners incorporated audio into their daily rituals and 40% planned their day/activities around audio content.

“Audio advertisers can amplify the effectiveness of their buys through ritual moments,” said Idil Cakim, SVP, Head of Research and Insights, Audacy. “Study participants agreed that the stronger the match between advertisement and content, the better the outcome for KPIs like brand favorability and purchase intent.” Seventy-eight percent of participants agreed that strong content/ad matches mattered in brand favorability and 80% for purchase intent.

Other key findings include:

  • Mood Boosters: Participants who felt “energized or excited” by their audio content also were 24% more likely to state the test ads “caught my attention” (+24% lift) and were more likely to be open to the ads at the time of listening (+16% lift). These engaged and excited listeners also were more likely to search for the brand (+10%).
  • Contextual Enhancement: Contextually aligning ads amplifies the information shared in audio ads – this is especially true among in-market audiences, who agree that these contextually-aligned ads “taught them something new” (73%).
  • Dialed-In Dispatches: Regardless of the type of contextual alignment (ritual or genre-based), each approach has the propensity to drive search intent (+15% and +16%, respectively).

Aligning with Rituals: The Contextual Foundation of Audio ran controlled testing among 1,920 weekly audio listeners who listened to 30-minute content blocks, ranging from podcasts to news, sports and music, interspersed with ads from three brands, covering the retail, telecom and travel industries. The participants answered a range of questions to determine advertising effectiveness and establish their mood and receptivity.

The full study can be found here.

About MAGNA

MAGNA is the leading global media investment and intelligence company. Our trusted insights, proprietary trial offerings, industry-leading negotiation and unparalleled consultative solutions deliver an actionable marketplace advantage for our clients and subscribers.

We are a team of experts driven by results, integrity and inquisitiveness. We operate across five key competencies, supporting clients and cross-functional teams through partnership, education, accountability, connectivity and enablement. For more information, please visit our website: https://magnaglobal.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp), Twitter (@AudacyCorp) and LinkedIn (@Audacy-Inc).


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AUDACY, INC.
10:28aMAGNA Study Explores Listening Rituals and How Audio Advertisers Can Improve Engagement..
BU
03/29Audacy Names Jenna Weiss-Berman Executive Vice President of Podcasts
BU
03/16AUDACY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
03/16B. Riley Lifts Audacy's Price Target to $0.10 From $0.50, Says Probability of Restructu..
MT
03/15Transcript : Audacy, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
03/15Audacy, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15Earnings Flash (AUD) AUDACY Reports Q4 Revenue $342M, vs. Street Est of $342.8M
MT
03/15Audacy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
03/15North American Morning Briefing: Futures Deep in -3-
DJ
03/15An unknown buyer acquired Tower assets of Audacy for $17 million.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDACY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 189 M - -
Net income 2023 -75,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 16,7 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 254
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart AUDACY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audacy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDACY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,12 $
Average target price 0,03 $
Spread / Average Target -72,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah C. Foss Chief Technology Officer
Susan R. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.-46.69%17
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-32.19%15 406
HT&E LIMITED10.36%220
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-33.80%213
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-41.55%67
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-54.09%49
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer