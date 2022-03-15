Audalia Resources : Medcalf Project Updated Mineral Resource estimate

MEDCALF PROJECT UPDATED MINERAL

RESOURCE ESTIMATE

H I G H L I G H T S

Mineral Resource estimate of 25.7M of 9.98% TiO 2 , 0.52% V 2 O 5 and 50.9% Fe 2 O 3 .

, 0.52% V O and 50.9% Fe O . Mineral Resource estimate updated using 6% titanium cut-off grade

cut-off grade Updated prefeasibility study on DSO type product near completion

Ore Reserve estimation to commence using updated mineral resource estimate.

Abstract

Audalia Resources Limited (ASX:ACP) (Audalia or the Company) is pleased to report an update on the Company's JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource estimate for the Medcalf Project using a 6% TiO2 grade cut off to be line with Company's updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) study currently underway on a direct shipping ore (DSO) type product (ASX release on 24 November 2021).

The updated PFS information that will include this latest mineral resource estimate will be provided to a mining consultant for reporting a JORC compliant Ore Reserve estimate.

Audalia recently identified the possibility of producing a lump ore product to be used for blast furnace refractory liner protection. The proposed product is a DSO type product only requiring crushing and screening to specified size range.

A preliminary review of the 2018 resource model has indicated through a series of optimisations, that high grade TiO2 ore could be mined from the existing mineral resource.

Cube Consulting, the Company's independent geologist, who estimated the 2018 mineral resource using a 0.2% V2O5 cut off were appointed again to revisit the block model focussing on titanium as a cut-off grade and demonstrate reasonable prospects for economic extraction via assessment against an optimisation shell.

Grade tonnage curves were developed for the reported Mineral Resources within each prospect area. A review of the grade tonnage curves demonstrates that the resource is sensitive to the applicable reporting cut-off, with resource tonnes consistently reducing at a material rate with increasing cut-off grades. The 6% cut-off titanium grade was found to be the optimal cut-off grade for tonnage and grade suitable for upgrading to an Ore Reserve.