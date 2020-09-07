Audax Renovables S A : (2020/09/07) On financial instruments – The Company announces a first green bond issue for an amount of 20 million euros, which is part of the fixed income bond program registered with MARF.

AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.

In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October 2015, Audax Renovables, S.A. (the "Company") informs of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

On September 3rd, 2020, a first issuance of green bonds by the Company amounting to 20,000,000 euros was added to the Alternative Fixed-Income Market ("MARF"), regarding to the base information document for the incorporation of medium securities and long term of the Company called "EUR 400,000,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Program Audax Renovables, SA 2020", under the name "Issue Number 1 of Senior Unsecured Notes of Audax Renovables, S.A. 2020" (the "First Issue"), the characteristics of which are listed below:

ISIN CODE AIAF CODE ISSUE NUMBER AMOUNT [Euros] DISBURSEMENT DATE MATURITY DATE ES0336463007 00526876 200 20.000.000,00 2020-09-02 2022-04-18

The registered adviser designated for this issuance is PKF Attest Servicios Empresariales, S.L., the payment agency is Banco de Sabadell, S.A. and the joint bookrunner is Haitong Bank, S.A., Sucursal en España. The legal advisor for the operation has been J&A Garrigues, S.L.P.

The final conditions of the First Issue are duly published on the MARF website.

Badalona, 7 September 2020

________________________ Francisco José Elías Navarro Chairman of the Board of Directors of Audax Renovables, S.A.