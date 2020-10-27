Audax Renovables S A : (2020/10/27) On business and financial situation - Audax Renovables begins the construction works of a new 20 MWp photovoltaic plant in the province of Toledo (Spain).

AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.

In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the revised text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, Audax Renovables, S.A. (the "Company") communicates the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Audax Renovables (ADX.MC), the energy group whose business involves generating 100% renewable energy as well as supplying 100% renewable electricity, is once again boosting its generation projects by starting the 20 MWp construction works in the province of Toledo.

Today, Audax Renovables has begun the construction of new 20 MW in the photovoltaic plants of La Zarzuela I, II, III and IV located in the Toledo Municipality of Escalonilla, which will have the installation of 59,760 solar panels and producing 32.44 GWh per year of energy, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 9,400 households.

The Audax Group's commitment to renewable energy generation facilities remains clear, being these plants the first to be built in Toledo, with an investment of 9.2 million euros.

The photovoltaic power station that are being built in the Municipality of Torija, Guadalajara, and the plants that begin its construction today, will be executed in part thanks to the first green bond issuance that Audax Renovables carried out last September, amounting 20 million euros. The rest will be financed with own resources.

These projects are part of the Audax Group's strategy to increase its generation portfolio with the aim of supplying its customers with renewable energy produced in its own plants.

Badalona (Barcelona), October 27th, 2020

________________________

Francisco José Elías Navarro Chairman of the Board of Directors of Audax Renovables, S.A.