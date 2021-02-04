Audax Renovables S A : (2021/02/04) On business and financial situation - The Company obtains the construction authorization for Los Arenales project.

AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.

In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the revised text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, Audax Renovables, S.A. (the "Company") communicates the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Audax Renovables (ADX.MC), the energy group that integrates the businesses of generation and supplying of 100% renewable electricity and gas, continues to boost its generation activity through the different generation projects that make up its portfolio.

Continuing with its commitment to keep the stakeholders permanently informed on the progress of the status of the projects incorporated in an exercise of ongoing transparency, and in relation to the Los Arenales project, of which the Group reported its acquisition on 14th January, located in the town of Polán (province of Toledo) with a capacity of 5 MWp, the Company is pleased to announce the obtaining of prior administrative and construction authorization from the competent authorities.

Once the construction licence has been obtained, the company will immediately start the procedures to begin construction, ensuring that it is accompanied by first-class contractors that meet high quality standards, with the supply and construction contracts under the EPC (turnkey) modality with Sequoia Renewables at an advanced stage of closing.

Badalona (Barcelona), February 4th, 2021

________________________

Francisco José Elías Navarro Chairman of the Board of Directors of Audax Renovables, S.A.