Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Audax Renovables, S.A.    ADX   ES0136463017

AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.

(ADX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audax Renovables S A : (2021/02/04) On business and financial situation - The Company obtains the construction authorization for Los Arenales project.

02/26/2021 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.

In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the revised text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, Audax Renovables, S.A. (the "Company") communicates the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Audax Renovables (ADX.MC), the energy group that integrates the businesses of generation and supplying of 100% renewable electricity and gas, continues to boost its generation activity through the different generation projects that make up its portfolio.

Continuing with its commitment to keep the stakeholders permanently informed on the progress of the status of the projects incorporated in an exercise of ongoing transparency, and in relation to the Los Arenales project, of which the Group reported its acquisition on 14th January, located in the town of Polán (province of Toledo) with a capacity of 5 MWp, the Company is pleased to announce the obtaining of prior administrative and construction authorization from the competent authorities.

Once the construction licence has been obtained, the company will immediately start the procedures to begin construction, ensuring that it is accompanied by first-class contractors that meet high quality standards, with the supply and construction contracts under the EPC (turnkey) modality with Sequoia Renewables at an advanced stage of closing.

Badalona (Barcelona), February 4th, 2021

________________________

Francisco José Elías Navarro Chairman of the Board of Directors of Audax Renovables, S.A.

Disclaimer

Audax Renovable SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 17:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.
12:20pAUDAX RENOVABLES S A : (2021/02/04) On business and financial situation - The Co..
PU
11:23aAUDAX RENOVABLES S A : PR Audax Los Arenales project
PU
01/25AUDAX RENOVABLES S A : to Buy 1,942 MWp of Photovoltaic Power Production Project..
MT
01/12AUDAX RENOVABLES S A : NdPMayoralBetOnAudax
PU
2020AUDAX RENOVABLES S A : NdP Audax Renovables has started construction works in Ca..
PU
2020AUDAX RENOVABLES S A : (2020/12/29) On business and financial situation - Audax ..
PU
2020AUDAX RENOVABLES S A : NdP Audax_Green bond issuance 200M
PU
2020AUDAX RENOVABLES S A : (2020/12/17) On financial instruments - The Company annou..
PU
2020AUDAX RENOVABLES S A : (2020/12/16) Other relevant information - AUDAX announces..
PU
2020AUDAX RENOVABLES S A : (2020/12/09) On financial instruments - The Company annou..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 865 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
Net income 2020 8,17 M 9,88 M 9,88 M
Net Debt 2020 177 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2020 97,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 852 M 1 042 M 1 031 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Audax Renovables, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,90 €
Last Close Price 1,94 €
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ana Isabel López Porta General Manager
Francisco José Elías Navarro Chairman
Josep María Echarri Torres Independent Director
Ruben Clavijo Lumbreras Independent Director
Eduardo Romeu Barceló Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.-0.41%1 042
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.62%41 363
ENGIE0.68%37 185
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.80%34 351
E.ON SE-6.31%27 068
RWE AG-9.46%25 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ