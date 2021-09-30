Audax Renovables S A : Alternative Perfomance Measures – Reconciliations H1 2021.

Alternative Performance Measures

First half 2021

APM Reconciliation

AUDAX RENOVABLES reports on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in order to supplement the financial statements presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU). These measures, in addition to the financial measures and in compliance with (IFRS-EU), are used for the purpose of establishing budgets and goals and of managing business, assessing its financial and operating performance and comparing it with previous periods and with the performance of the competitors. The presentation of such measures is assumed to be helpful because they can be used for analysis and comparison of profitability between companies and industries,

as the impact of the financial structure and of the accounting effects other than cash flows are excluded.

Non-financial measures are also presented, because these and other similar measures are generally used by investors, securities analysts and other brokers as complementary performance measures.

In general, these APM are used by the Management so there is direct traceability to the consolidated income statement and no reconciliation is needed.

The APM that the Group considers most important are set out below: