Audax Renovables S A : Alternative Perfomance Measures – Reconciliations H1 2021.
09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
FIRST HALF 2021
Alternative Performance Measures
First half 2021
APM Reconciliation
AUDAX RENOVABLES reports on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in order to supplement the financial statements presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU). These measures, in addition to the financial measures and in compliance with (IFRS-EU), are used for the purpose of establishing budgets and goals and of managing business, assessing its financial and operating performance and comparing it with previous periods and with the performance of the competitors. The presentation of such measures is assumed to be helpful because they can be used for analysis and comparison of profitability between companies and industries,
as the impact of the financial structure and of the accounting effects other than cash flows are excluded.
Non-financial measures are also presented, because these and other similar measures are generally used by investors, securities analysts and other brokers as complementary performance measures.
In general, these APM are used by the Management so there is direct traceability to the consolidated income statement and no reconciliation is needed.
The APM that the Group considers most important are set out below:
Consolidated Income Statement
1H2021
1H2020
Var. (%)
Operating income
692,082
403,801
71
Gross Margin
53,948
53,005
2
EBITDA
18,208
22,704
-20
EBIT
8,407
12,818
-34
EUR thousands
1
Alternative Performance Measures
First half 2021
APM Reconciliation
The conciliation between EBITDA and the net consolidated profit is the following:
1H2021
1H2020
EBITDA
18,208
22,704
Assets amortisation
-9,801
-9,886
EBIT
8,407
12,818
Financial income
328
2,069
Financial expenses
-12,419
-7,941
Exchange differences
-705
-27
Profit/loss from disposal of financial instruments
579
-678
Financial profit/loss
-12,217
-6,577
Share in the profit/loss of associated companies
-25
-15
Profit/loss before tax
-3,835
6,226
Corporate income tax
-546
-58
Consolidated profit/loss for the year
-4,381
6,168
Profit/loss attributed to minority interests
784
-2,098
Net Profit / Loss
-3,597
4,070
EUR thousands
Net Financial Debt:
Net Financial Debt
jun-21
dec-20
Var.
%
Non-current financial liabilities
572,010
461,267
110,743
24.0
Debt of bonds and other marketable securities
476,615
371,123
105,492
28.4
Bank loans
82,358
82,339
19
0.0
Financial leases liabilities (IFRS 16)
12,609
7,801
4,808
61.6
Other financial liabilities
428
4
424
n.a.
Current financial liabilities
243,886
192,089
51,797
27.0
Debt of bonds and other marketable securities
200,950
136,754
64,196
46.9
Bank loans
30,994
53,649
-22,655
-42.2
Financial leases liabilities (IFRS 16)
1,279
1,132
147
13.0
Other financial liabilities
10,663
554
10,109
n.a.
Derivatives
-3,367
2,451
-5,818
n.a.
Cash and financial assets equivalents
-439,009
-451,963
12,954
-2.9
Current financial assets
-99,310
-83,730
-15,580
18.6
Cash and cash equivalents
-339,699
-368,233
28,534
-7.7
Net Financial Debt *
373,520
203,844
169,676
83.2
Of the Parent Company
133,848
143,224
-9,376
-6.5
Of the Minority interest
10,198
7,818
2,380
30.4
Net Equity
144,046
151,042
-6,996
-4.6
Leverage ***
72.2%
57.4%
14.7
25.6
EUR thousands
Net Financial Debt = Non-current financial liabilities + Current financial liabilities + Derivatives + Cash and others
Net Equity = Net Equity of the Parent Company + of the Minority interest
*** Leverage = Net Financial Debt / (Net Financial Debt + Net Equity)
2
Alternative Performance Measures
First half 2021
APM Reconciliation
Net Financial Debt (without IFRS 16)
jun-21
dec-20
Var.
%
Net Financial Debt
359,632
194,911
164,721
84.5
Net Equity
144,046
151,042
-6,996
-4.6
Leverage
71.4%
56.3%
15,1
26.7
(miles de euros)
In NFD, inside Other financial liabilities includes EUR 13,888 thousands in jun-21 and EUR 8,933 thousands in dec-20 due to the application of the IFRS 16 rule regarding leases liabilities accounting treatment.
Audax Renovable SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:05 UTC.