Audax Renovables S A : NdP Audax Renovables has started construction works in Calañas

The 4.48 MW solar power plant in Calañas, Huelva, will produce 7,754 GWh per year which is the equivalent to the consumption of 2,218 households

Audax Renovables (ADX.MC), the energy group that integrates the business of generating and marketing 100% renewable electricity and gas, continues its strategy of tirelessly promoting its renewable energy generation projects by authorising the construction of 4.48 MWp in the Spanish province of Huelva.

Starting today, Audax Renovables has started construction works to produce an extra 4.48 MWp at the solar plant in Calañas, located in the province of Huelva. This means approximately 13,560 solar panels will be installed, producing 7,754 GWh of energy per year, the equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 2,218 households.

The Group keeps on strengthening its commitment to renewable energy generation facilities, and this plant is the first to be built in Huelva, with a total investment of around 2.5 million

euros.

Audax Renovables has been committed to the development of renewable energies for many years with the aim of achieving a sustainable energy transition, in accordance with the shift that the European Union is promoting. This is in order to continue generating quality employment and growth. Only a few weeks ago, works began on several other solar energy projects in the provinces of Guadalajara and Toledo.

The Group ensures that construction work is carried out by top-level contractors who meet high quality standards. The contract has therefore been signed under the EPC mode (turn-key project) with ANDALUZA DE MONTAJES ELECTRICOS Y TELEFÓNICOS, S.A (AMETEL S.A.).

The solar energy plant in the town of Calañas, Huelva, where construction works are to begin today, will be partly completed thanks to the second green bond issue made a few days ago by Audax Renovables, which amounts to 200 million euros. The rest will be funded by their own means.

These projects are part of the Audax Renovables Group's strategy to increase its 100% renewable energy generation portfolio, with the aim of supplying its clients with energy from renewable sources produced at their own plants.

About Audax Renovables

The Group is the result of the merger by absorption between Audax Renovables, S.A. and its parent company, Audax Energía, S.A. Thus, an energy group was created, focusing their work on the production of 100% renewable energy, as well as on the supply of 100% renewable electricity and gas.

After being founded in 2000, Audax Renovables was listed on the secondary market of the Barcelona Stock Exchange in 2003. Later on in 2007, the company was included in the SIBE of the Madrid Stock Exchange. The Group is currently listed on the Spanish Continuous Market under the ADX.MC ticker, having joined the IBEX SMALL CAP® index on 23 March 2020.

We are the leading energy group in the SME sector in Spain, guaranteeing an efficient supply of marketed energy through a process of vertical integration with the renewable generation activity. Furthermore, we enjoy a solid financial position, and we feel prepared to lead the energy transition in the European market.

The Group manages a portfolio of 91 MW of operating generation projects in Spain, France and Poland in wind farms. It also has a portfolio of 320 MW of solar energy projects in Spain, where 15 MW of them will become operational in the coming weeks, and while another 40 MW are currently under construction. Besides, the Group has a 66 MW wind project under construction in Panama.

Audax Renovables, being a 100% renewable electricity and gas company, is present in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Poland, The Netherlands and Hungary, and is proud to have more than 490,000 clients.

For more information visit www.audaxrenovables.com / www.audaxenergia.com

