AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.

(ADX)
Audax Renovables S A : (2021/04/13) On financial instruments - The Company announces the registration of a promissory note programme on the Alternative Fixed Income Market (MARF).

04/14/2021 | 04:49am EDT
AUDAX RENOVABLES, S.A.

In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the revised text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, Audax Renovables, S.A. (the "Company") communicates the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

On 13 April 2020, the Company registered a programme of promissory notes under the name "Audax 2021 Commercial Paper Note Programme" on the Alternative Fixed Income Market ("MARF"), with a maximum outstanding balance of EUR 300,000,000 and ending on April 13, 2022.

The registered advisor appointed for the transaction is PKF Attest Servicios Empresariales, S.L. and the payment agent is Banco de Sabadell, S.A., which is also a collaborating entity together with Banco Santander, S.A., Beka Finance, S.V., S.A., Bankinter, S.A. and Banca March, S.A. The legal advisor for the transaction has been J&A Garrigues, S.L.P.

The Base Informative Document of Incorporation is duly published on the MARF website.

Badalona (Barcelona), April 13th, 2021

________________________

Francisco José Elías Navarro Chairman of the Board of Directors of Audax Renovables, S.A.

Disclaimer

Audax Renovable SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 08:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
