Audax Renovables S A : remains committed to renewable energy by launching construction of another 20 MW in Guadalajara

11/26/2020
The facility in Torija, in the province of Guadalajara, will produce 32 GWh a year, which is equivalent to the amount of energy used by 9,400 households

Audax Renovables (ADX.MC), the energy group whose activities involve generation and retail of 100% renewable electricity, has pushed forward with its energy generation projects by commencing the construction of a 20 MWp power plant in the province of Guadalajara.

Today Audax Renovables commenced the construction of another 20 MW in the photovoltaic plants of Las Alberizas I, II, III and IV located in the municipality of Torija in the province of Guadalajara, which will comprise 59,760 solar panels and will produce 32.44 GWh a year, equivalent to the amount of energy consumed yearly by more than 9,400 households.

The Audax Group remains clearly committed to the construction of renewable energy generation facilities, and this new investment worth over €9 million is the seventh project built by the Group in Castilla-La Mancha.

For several years Audax has been part of the movement of developing renewable energy in order to attain sustainable energy transition, in line with the trend stimulated by the European Union, and with the aim of continuing to create jobs and foster quality growth. A clear example of that is the recent inspection by Audax Renovables of the completion of the construction works of three photovoltaic plants located in the municipalities of Fontanar and El Casar, also in the province of Guadalajara, with a total nominal capacity of 15 MW.

In the construction of these projects Audax Renovables makes sure to work with the best contractors who meet high quality standards, and to that aim has signed an EPC contract with Risen Energy Spain, S.L. (belonging to the Risen Energy Co. Ltd group) and with ImMODO Fotovoltaica, who have designed the power plant and will go on to supervise all the building process.

The construction of the power plant is possible partly due to the first issue of green bonds carried out by Audax Renovables last September for the amount of €20 million. The remaining cost will be financed using internal funds.

This project is in line with the strategy of the Audax Group of increasing the generation portfolio with the aim of supplying energy produced from renewable sources by its own power plants.

About Audax Renovables

The Group is the result of a merger by absorption between Audax Renovables, S.A. and its parent company, Audax Energía, S.A., which gave rise to an energy group whose business involves generating 100% renewable energy as well as supplying 100% renewable electricity and gas.

Founded in the year 2000, in 2003 Audax Renovables became listed on the secondary market of the Barcelona Stock Exchange, and in 2007 its shares were included in the SIBE (integrated stock exchange system) of the Madrid Stock Exchange. Currently, it is listed on the Spanish Continuous Market under the ticker ADX.MC, and has been incorporated to the IBEX SMALL CAP® index since 23 March 2020.

As a leading utility Group in the SME segment in Spain, Audax Renovables guarantees efficient supply of energy retailed through a process of vertical integration with the renewable energy generation branch, has a robust financial position and is ready to be at the forefront of the energy transition in the European market.

The Group runs a portfolio of operating wind farms of 91 MW in Spain, France and Poland. Moreover, it has a portfolio of photovoltaic projects of 320 MW in Spain, 15 MW of which will be put into operation in the next weeks, and another 40 MW are currently under construction. Likewise, the Group has a wind project under construction in Panama, of 66 MW.

Audax Renovables operating as a 100% renewable energy and gas supplier is present in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Hungary, with over 490 thousand customers.

More information about Audax Renovables is available here: www.audaxrenovables.com

Download.

Disclaimer

Audax Renovable SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:20:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
