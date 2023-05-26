Auddia : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): May 26, 2023 (May 23, 2023)

AUDDIA INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40071 45-4257218 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

2100 Central Avenue , Suite 200 Boulder , Colorado 80301 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303)219-9771

Not Applicable

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of exchange on which registered Common Stock AUUD Nasdaq Stock Market Common Stock Warrants AUUDW Nasdaq Stock Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Nasdaq Notice Regarding Stockholders' Equity Requirement

On May 23, 2023, Auddia Inc (the "Company") received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market to maintain a minimum of $2,500,000 in stockholders' equity for continued listing. In its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported stockholders' equity of $2,095,247, and, as a result, does not currently satisfy Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

Nasdaq's letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's common stock, which will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq, subject to the Company's compliance with the other continued listing requirements. Nasdaq's letter provides the Company with 45 calendar days, or until July 7, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from May 23, 2023 (or November 19, 2023), to evidence compliance. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with all applicable continued listing requirements or that its plan will be accepted by the Nasdaq staff. In the event the plan is not accepted by the Nasdaq staff, or in the event the plan is accepted and the extension granted but the Company fails to regain compliance within the plan period, the Company would have the right to a hearing before an independent panel. The hearing request would stay any suspension or delisting action pending the conclusion of the hearing process and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the panel following the hearing.

The Company intends to take all reasonable measures available to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules and remain listed on Nasdaq. The Company is currently evaluating its available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum stockholders' equity requirement. The Company intends to submit the compliance plan by the Nasdaq deadline.

The Company's receipt of this letter from Nasdaq does not affect the Company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prior Nasdaq Notice Regarding $1 Bid Price Requirement

Separately, and as previously disclosed, on April 24, 2023, the Company received notice from Nasdaq that the Company was not in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on Nasdaq.

The Company has been afforded a 180 day compliance period (or until October 23, 2023) in which to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

If the Company fails to regain compliance with bid price requirement prior to the expiration of the initial 180 calendar day period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period, provided (i) it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the bid price requirement) and (ii) it provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure this deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and is considering its options to regain compliance with the bid price requirement..

The Company's receipt of this prior notice from Nasdaq does not affect the Company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

3

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AUDDIA INC. May 26, 2023 By: /s/ Timothy J. Ackerman Name: Timothy J. Ackerman Title: Chief Financial Officer