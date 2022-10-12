Auddia Inc. To Present at The LD Micro Main Event XV

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for radio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Executive Chairman, Jeff Thramann will be presenting an overview of the Company and providing a business update.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 26

Time: 10:30 AM PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com.

