    AUUD   US05072K1079

AUDDIA INC.

(AUUD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
1.100 USD   +2.80%
07:05aAuddia Inc. To Present at The LD Micro Main Event XV
NE
08/12Auddia Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/01Auddia Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
Auddia Inc. To Present at The LD Micro Main Event XV

10/12/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for radio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Executive Chairman, Jeff Thramann will be presenting an overview of the Company and providing a business update.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: Wednesday, October 26
Time: 10:30 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. Dean@ldmicro.com.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com.

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
www.pcgadvisory.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140131


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,67 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,26 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 13,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 72,4%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Lawless Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Brian Hoff Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey J. J. Thramann Executive Chairman
Peter Shoebridge Chief Technology Officer
Pablo Calderon Engineering Director
