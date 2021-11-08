Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Auddia Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUUD   US05072K1079

AUDDIA INC.

(AUUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auddia Inc. to Present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

11/08/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced that Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, management of Auddia will provide an overview of the business, its growth opportunities and recent corporate updates.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Date: November 16-17th, 2021
Presentation: November 17th at 12:30 PM ET
Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oOlwF0KrTx-KmQsTywvxcA

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com.

For further information:

Auddia Inc.
Kirin Smith
6468238656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about AUDDIA INC.
07:05aAuddia Inc. to Present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit
NE
11/04Auddia Inc. Announces Corporate Update and Investor Webcast on November 15th
PU
11/01Auddia Inc. Releases Positive User Engagement Data for Vodacast
PU
10/15AUDDIA : Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
10/15AUDDIA INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10/07AUDDIA : Announces Promotional Partnership with the Independent Broadcasters Association (..
PU
09/28AUDDIA : Announces Release of App Update to Facilitate the Addition of Unlimited Stations
PU
09/16AUDDIA : Maxim Starts Auddia at Buy with $9 Price Target
MT
08/165,697,633 Common Stock of Auddia Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-A..
CI
08/16Certain Warrants of Auddia Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-AUG-202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDDIA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,9 M 32,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart AUDDIA INC.
Duration : Period :
Auddia Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDDIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,66 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 238%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Lawless CEO, Secretary & Independent Director
Brian Hoff Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey J. Thramann Executive Chairman
Peter Shoebridge Chief Technology Officer
Stephen M. Deitsch Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDDIA INC.0.00%33
ADOBE INC.32.51%315 322
WORKDAY INC.21.00%71 900
AUTODESK, INC.6.28%71 346
DATADOG, INC.88.45%57 882
TWILIO INC.-8.24%55 389