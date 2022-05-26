Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Auddia Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUUD   US05072K1079

AUDDIA INC.

(AUUD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 09:58:01 am EDT
0.9800 USD   +5.38%
05/23AUDDIA : Releases New Investor Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05/23AUDDIA INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12AUDDIA INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auddia to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

05/26/2022 | 09:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD Micro 12th annual Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 12:00 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Auddia's founder and executive chairman Jeff Thramann, will be giving the presentation.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 12:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. www.ldmicro.com

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddiainc.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 823-8656
www.pcgadvisory.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125439


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about AUDDIA INC.
05/23AUDDIA : Releases New Investor Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05/23AUDDIA INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12AUDDIA INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
05/12Auddia Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/22AUDDIA : to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC..
PU
03/02Auddia to Present at Q1 Investor Summit
NE
02/17AUDDIA INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/17Auddia Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/24AUDDIA : Announces Early Metrics from Addition of Sonoma Radio Stations to Auddia App
PU
01/12Auddia Enters Into New Partnership With LiveOne's PodcastOne
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDDIA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,67 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,26 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 11,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,3x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart AUDDIA INC.
Duration : Period :
Auddia Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDDIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,93 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 438%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Lawless Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Brian Hoff Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey J. J. Thramann Executive Chairman
Peter Shoebridge Chief Technology Officer
Pablo Calderon Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDDIA INC.-47.75%12
ADOBE INC.-29.02%190 181
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.44%45 091
WORKDAY INC.-39.78%41 731
AUTODESK, INC.-36.15%40 575
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.4.13%38 626