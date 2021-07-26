AUDI : “Climate change affects us all“ – What Audi Neckarsulm is doing to protect the environment

Audi

MediaInfo

"Climate change affects us all" - What Audi Neckarsulm is doing to protect the environment

Interview with Plant Manager Fred Schulze and Head of Environmental Protection Achim Diehlmann

Neckarsulm site actively working to conserve nature and create a livable future in the region

Audi's Mission:Zero environmental program charting course towards net carbon- neutral vehicle production by 2025

Neckarsulm, July 26, 2021 - Business success is inextricably linked with assuming social responsibility. The brand with the four rings is convinced of this and operates accordingly. In this interview, Fred Schulze, plant manager at Audi's Neckarsulm site, and Achim Diehlmann, head of corporate environmental protection at the site, talk about sustainability as an engine driving change and their responsibility to the community and nature as the largest industrial company in the region.

Mr. Schulze, what role does sustainability play at the Audi site in Neckarsulm?

Fred Schulze: Sustainability plays an extremely important role here - and in all areas of life. Customers and employees around the world rightly expect us to be highly committed to making our production processes as environmentally friendly as possible. Particularly for us as a premium manufacturer, we are expected to set the standard for the environmentally friendly mobility of tomorrow through the use of sustainable technologies. But I also view contributing to a livable future as our inner drive, our attitude, our mindset.

What are your sustainability goals for the site - and what are you doing specifically to achieve them?

Schulze: Our primary goal is to avoid impacting the environment wherever possible. This starts with the packaging material for our vehicle components. Good ideas are always welcome - our colleagues from the A6 and A7 assembly teams, for example, are currently pilot testing a cycle that uses 3D printing to turn plastic waste into assembly aids. "Avoidance and reduction" is also our guiding principle when it comes to emissions. In this process, every single gram of carbon counts. We've been sourcing green power across the entire site since the beginning of 2020. When it comes to water use, we are currently testing a pilot plant for a closed water cycle with the adjacent wastewater treatment plant operated by AZV Unteres Sulmtal, in the hope that in the future, we'll no longer need to draw water from the Neckar river. Next year we will begin the process of installing a new water supply system.

Mr. Diehlmann, Audi's goal is for the Neckarsulm site to become net carbon-neutral by 2025.

What changes will you have to make to achieve this?

Achim Diehlmann: We have organized our measures across four hierarchical levels, with energy efficiency at the top. We're modernizing our systems to reduce energy consumption. The second