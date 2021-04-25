Log in
AUDI : Advertising banner costs René Rast chance of a podium

04/25/2021 | 11:24am EDT
Audi

MediaInfo

Advertising banner costs René Rast chance of a podium

  • Whirled-upadvertising banner gets caught in the German's Audi e-tron FE07
  • Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler scores again with both cars at Valencia
  • René Rast and Lucas di Grassi with comeback drives in Sunday's race

Valencia, April 25, 2021 - An advertising banner cost René Rast from the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team the chance of a podium result in the sixth round of the Formula E World Championship at Valencia (Spain).

The three-time DTM champion showed an impressive recovery, moving up from 14th place on the grid to third place. "The podium would definitely have been possible today," said the German after the thrilling race. "But then, André Lotterer kicked up an advertising banner directly in front of me, which got stuck on my car. From that moment on, I had no more pace. That was extremely unlucky."

Rast lost three positions in the closing stages, but scored important championship points in sixth place. The German improved to sixth in the drivers' standings of the world championship, only 18 points behind the leader before the next round in Monaco on May 8.

Lucas di Grassi had to settle for 22nd on the grid after he made a mistake in qualifying. The Brazilian moved forward twelve places in the race and crossed the finish line in tenth, thus also underlining the performance of the Audi e-tron FE07.

"René and Lucas both drove strong races," said Team Principal Allan McNish. "Today, we again saw that our package is strong after another good recovery drive with both of our cars finishing in the points."

The customer team Envision Virgin Racing finished without points on Sunday. Nick Cassidy and Robin Frijns completed the race in 13th and 19th respectively.

Motorsport Communications

Daniel Schuster

Phone: +49 841 89-38009

E-mail: daniel2.schuster@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
