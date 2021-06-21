AUDI : First DTM victory of the Audi R8 LMS

Audi

eight Audi entries in the field. In the overall standings of the race series, which combines sprint and endurance races, Vanthoor/Weerts as leaders of the standings have an 8.5-point advantage in the drivers standings after four of ten events. Team WRT leads the team classification, with the closest of a total of 19 pursuers 14.5 points behind them.

Two trophies in Denmark:Valdemar Eriksen celebrated two podium results in the fourth round of the Danish Endurance Championship at Padborg. The privateer driver in the Audi R8 LMS won his class in the first one-hour race and finished second in the second race.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Lead in the standings extended:The Saintéloc Racing team has significantly increased its lead in the standings at the season's halfway point in the GT4 European Series. Gregory Guilvert/Fabien Michal had secured the second grid position for each of the two races at the Zandvoort circuit in the Audi R8 LMS GT4. In Saturday's race, which race control waved off behind the safety car after an accident, the two Frenchmen finished in second place and already scored their fourth class victory of the season in the Pro-Am classification. On Sunday, events repeated themselves: Michal/Guilvert were again second overall when, once again, an accident towards the end of the race forced a safety car period, meaning Michal was unable to fight for victory after a strong drive. Nevertheless, the team from Saint-Étienne in eastern France can be satisfied: In the Pro- Am standings, Guilvert/Michal have extended their lead by nine to 50 points at the halfway point of the season. In the Am classification of the most high-profile European GT4 racing series, Michael Blanchemain/Christophe Hamon from Team Fullmotorsport are two other Audi privateer drivers in the lead.

Success at Zwartkops:Marius Jackson recorded two podium successes in the South African G&H Transport Extreme Supercars race series. On the Zwartkops circuit, the privateer driver in the Audi R8 LMS GT4 won his class by 10.9 seconds in the first race. In the second race he finished third.

Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)

Great jubilation at the home race in the TCR Europe:Tom Coronel celebrated his first victory of the season in the Audi RS 3 LMS at his home race at Zandvoort on the third race weekend of the TCR Europe. The success of the Dutchman from Team Comtoyou Racing in Saturday's race was as spectacular as it was unexpected. Having started in second place ahead of his Serbian teammate Dusan Borkovič, the veteran was initially overtaken by another colleague from the same team. Nicolas Baert in the Audi RS 3 LMS managed a strong start from position four that took him up to second place. As early as on the third lap, Coronel attacked his young Belgian teammate. Both Audi cars touched each other. When Coronel wanted to radio his pit box, he accidentally pressed the speed limit button instead of the radio button and thus dropped back even further behind Borkovič. Already on lap four, the Dutchman pushed past the Serb again, while Baert dropped back. So Coronel fought with Jack Young for the lead, which he snatched from the Briton on the eighth lap. In the end, Coronel won by 1.8 seconds while Borkovič secured another trophy for Jean-Michel Baert's team in third place. After three of seven events, Audi privateer Tom Coronel