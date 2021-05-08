Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AUDI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
Summary 
Summary

AUDI : Spectacular Formula E highlight in Monaco

05/08/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
Audi

MediaInfo

Spectacular Formula E highlight in Monaco

  • Breathtaking race on the world's most famous street circuit
  • Disappointing result for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
  • Customer team Envision Virgin Racing on the podium

Monaco, May 8, 2021 - Spectacular Formula E premiere in Monaco: For the first time in its history, the electric racing series used the full version of the world's most famous street circuit. The fans witnessed a breathtaking race with numerous overtaking maneuvers and lead changes that are rarely seen in Monaco.

"The race was a great advertisement for Formula E and electric racing," said Allan McNish, Team Principal of Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. "For us as a team, the race was unfortunately disappointing."

René Rast touched the barriers on the 19th of 26 laps while battling for seventh place and retired with damaged left rear suspension. At this point, Rast had two percent more usable energy than most of the drivers in front of him and was in a strong position for the decisive final phase. The German also recorded the second fastest lap during the race.

Lucas di Grassi fought his way into the points after a difficult qualifying session in which the fastest four drivers were within just 0.059 seconds of each other. In eighth place, the Brazilian was touched by André Lotterer (Porsche) on the last lap, losing three positions and crossing the finish line in 11th.

The Monaco E-Prix was successful for Audi customer team Envision Virgin Racing. Robin Frijns finished runner-up, taking the lead in the drivers' world championship. The Dutchman fought a strong battle with defending champion António Félix da Costa for almost the entire race, with the two drivers overtaking each other several times while battling for the lead. Formula E rookie Nick Cassidy also scored points in eighth place.

The next two Formula E races will be held in Puebla, Mexico on June 19 and 20. The venue is just 60 kilometers away from the Audi plant in San José Chiapa, the company's most modern and sustainable site on the American continent.

Motorsport Communications

Daniel Schuster

Phone: +49 841 89-38009

E-mail: daniel2.schuster@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 18:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
