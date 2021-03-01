AUDI : Supervisory Board of AUDI AG appoints new Member of the Board of Management for Finance and Legal Affairs

Supervisory Board of AUDI AG appoints new Member of the Board of Management for Finance and Legal Affairs

 Supervisory Board Chair Diess: "Jürgen Rittersberger is an expert in management, controlling and strategy"

 Deputy Chair Mosch: "realize investments to successfully transform our company"

 CEO Duesmann: "he will slot right into our team, ensuring a seamless continuation of the enjoyable and successful work done with Arno Antlitz"

Ingolstadt, March 1, 2021. This Monday saw the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG fill the position of Member of the Board for Finance and Legal Affairs. Jürgen Rittersberger is set to take over the division from April 2021, while current CFO Arno Antlitz will move to the Volkswagen Group as Group CFO. Before the transition, Antlitz will publish Audi's 2020 annual financial statements as planned on March 18.

Dr. Herbert Diess, Chair of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG: "In Jürgen Rittersberger, Audi is gaining an expert in corporate management, controlling and strategy who is already familiar with several Group brands. I greatly value him as a colleague for his strategic and entrepreneurial mindset."

Peter Mosch, Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the General Works Council: "Jürgen Rittersberger is a valued partner for the Works Council. In working with him, we hope to realize the necessary investments to successfully transform our company. The Audi.Zukunft site and employment agreement is of particular importance here."

Markus Duesmann, CEO of the Board of Management of AUDI AG: "The current transformation is

a true feat of planning and management for Audi's CFO. I also look for high levels of integrity and real team players to join our Board of Management. That's why I'm looking forward to

welcoming Jürgen Rittersberger - he will slot right into our team, ensuring a seamless continuation of the enjoyable and successful work done with Arno Antlitz."

Jürgen Rittersberger has served as General Secretary and Senior Vice President Group Strategy at Volkswagen AG since September 2018. Before, from 2010 to 2018, Rittersberger was General Secretary and Vice President Corporate Development at Porsche AG. In late 2015,

Porsche also appointed him as General Representative. Rittersberger holds a degree in Business Information Technology. He will take over his new role as Member of the Board for Finance and Legal Affairs from Arno Antlitz, who will succeed Frank Witter in Wolfsburg as CFO of the Volkswagen Group in April 2021.

