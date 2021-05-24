Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AUDI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AUDI : Victorious start for Audi Sport Italia

05/24/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Audi

MediaInfo

Victorious start for Audi Sport Italia

  • First place for the Audi R8 LMS in Italian endurance racing
  • Class success for Audi RS 3 LMS in Belcar Endurance Championship
  • Second place for Audi in the TCR class of the Hockenheim 12 Hours

Neuburg a. d. Donau, May 24, 2021 - For Audi Sport Italia, the endurance season in its Italian homeland started extremely successfully. After two second-place finishes at the beginning of the sprint race series three weeks ago, the team clinched its first victory of the season with the Audi R8 LMS at the endurance opener. Audi Sport customer racing's other weekend achievements include two trophies for the Audi RS 3 LMS in touring car racing.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Historic first success on the Mediterranean island:After three decades in circuit racing, Audi Sport Italia celebrated its first victory in a championship race on Sicily. At the start of the Campionato Italiano GT Endurance season, Riccardo Agostini, Lorenzo Ferrari and Audi Sport driver Mattia Drudi managed a brilliant recovery at Pergusa. The driver trio had started from third position in the Audi R8 LMS and dropped back to fourth when, on the third lap, teammate Filip Salaquarda, of all people, collided with the sister car in another Audi during an overtaking attempt and ended up in the gravel trap himself. Agostini/Drudi/Ferrari dropped back to fifth place as a result. After the driver change from Ferrari to Agostini, the number 12 Audi was already in third place. The team of Emilio Radaelli and Ferdinando Geri reacted to the maneuvers of the rivals in the race tactics, delayed the second driver change, thus gaining time on the track and sent Mattia Drudi back into the race in the leading position. The 22-year-old talent pulled away from his pursuers with fast lap times and won with his teammates by 7.4 seconds after three hours of racing.

As front runners in the Campionato Italiano GT Endurance, in the sprint classification of the GT World Challenge Europe as well as in the GT World Challenge Australia, customer teams with the Audi R8 LMS currently lead three of the toughest GT3 racing series worldwide.

Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)

Victory at Hockenheim:Team QSR Racing School managed its second class win in a row in the Belcar Endurance Championship. At the race in Hockenheim, Joël Uylenbroeck, Jürgen van den Broeck and Yevgen Sokolovskiy in the Audi RS 3 LMS won the TA class after three hours of racing.

Second place at the halfway point of the season:Team AC Motorsport remains within striking distance of the top of the TCR class at the halfway point of the 24H Series season. Regular driver Stéphane Perrin and his teammates Mathieu Detry and Stefan Wieninger missed the class win in the Audi RS 3 LMS by only 4.3 seconds as the runners-up at the Hockenheim 12 Hours. It was already the third podium result in a row for the Belgian team. Perrin and Detry remain second in their class after four of eight endurance rounds in the club racing series.

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

Coming up next week

28-29/05 Hampton Downs (NZ), round 2, North Island Endurance Series 28-30/05 Le Castellet (F), round 2, GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup 28-30/05 Le Castellet (F), round 2, GT4 European Series

28-30/05 Le Castellet (F), round 2, TCR Europe

29-30/05 Navarra (E), round 1, Campeonato de España Resistencia 29-30/05 Navarra (E), round 1, TCR Spain

29-30/05 Suzuka (J), round 3, Super GT

29-30/05 Ningbo (CN), round 1, China GT Championship

Communications

Audi Sport customer racing

Eva-Maria Becker

Tel: +49 841 89-33922

E-mail: eva-maria.becker@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 12:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDI AG
08:05aAUDI  : Victorious start for Audi Sport Italia
PU
05/21PEATLAND ECOSYSTEMS AS LONG-TERM CAR : Launch of the regional “CO2-Regio&r..
PU
05/21AUDI  : apprentices have a heart for insects
PU
05/21AUDI  : pilots concept for quick charging
PU
05/19CHARGING STATIONS AND E-CARS : Audi Electrifies FC Bayern
PU
05/18AUDI  : further extends the premium-mobility service 'Audi on demand' in Germany
AQ
05/18AUDI  : further extends the premium-mobility service ‘Audi on demand' in G..
PU
05/18AUDI  : Promising line-up from Audi at the Nürburgring
PU
05/17AUDI  : R8 LMS GT2 celebrates second double victory
PU
05/12THE AUDI SOUND SYSTEM : tailor-made acoustics for every Audi model
PU
More news
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG0.00%83 470
STELLANTIS N.V.4.47%58 319
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-19.34%48 807
FERRARI N.V.-7.97%39 011
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.39%36 322
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.91%28 258