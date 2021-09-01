Audi

MediaInfo

Audi México is recognized as the number one automotive company in the Universum ranking

The Universum ranking determined that Audi México is among the first places of preference for university students in engineering or information technology careers

Some 50,500 students from 165 institutions in Mexico were surveyed

The Audi Group's plant in Mexico remains the most attractive carmaker, according to the Universum Ranking

San José Chiapa, Puebla, September 1, 2021- Audi México has been recognized as one of the most attractive companies in the country for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Universum ranking. Once again, young talent recognizes the Audi Group's plant in San José Chiapa as the best place to work in the automotive sector in fields such as engineering and digitalization.

Universum, a company recognized globally for its statistics, interviewed 50,583 students from 165 universities across Mexico with the aim of naming the most attractive employers in Mexico in 2021. In its annual report, it revealed that Audi México remains among the top positions in terms of attractiveness for pursuing a career in various branches once university studies have been completed.

The survey data show clear results in terms of employability aspirations, as training for professional development, job stability and good references for future career development are the aspects most valued by the next generation of employees.

Dr. Niels Bosse, Vice President of Human Resources and Organization: "Audi México celebrates the Universum ranking result. After a challenging year in 2020, the Audi plant in San José Chiapa remained at the top of the list in terms of attractiveness for students. I would like to thank the students interviewed who consider our plant to be a suitable place to develop professionally. Audi México knows that the future is an attitude and the new generations of young people are the future of our plant."

The Universum ranking survey, carried out between the months of November 2020 and April 2021, mentions that the Audi México plant is a benchmark for university students, ensuring that it is a company in which prestige and success in the market and innovation stand out.

Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1989, Universum works annually with over 2000 universities in 50 markets globally. Part of its strategy is to gather the aspirations of students and professionals to advise employers on how to attract new talent that fits their culture and purpose.

Audi México continues to work on a continuous basis with the aim of achieving a suitable working environment for all employees. Continuing to promote professional life within the