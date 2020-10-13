Log in
AUDI AG

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Audi : Plans Electric-Vehicle Joint Venture with China's FAW

10/13/2020 | 06:24am EDT

By Kim Richters

Audi AG said Tuesday that it is launching a new electric-vehicle joint venture with Chinese company FAW, expanding its presence in the country.

The German car maker has signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint production of electric vehicles using its Premium Platform Electric technology from 2024 onward.

"This decision emphasizes the strategic importance of the Chinese market," said Audi's Chief Executive Markus Duesmann. "We are thus actively pushing forward with innovations locally."

Audi said it aims to generate around 40% of its unit sales in China with electrified cars by 2025. In the first nine months of this year, it delivered 512,081 vehicles in China.

Audi's parent company Volkswagen AG together with FAW established a joint-venture called FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. in 1991, where Audi already produces vehicles.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0623ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 1600 Delayed Quote.100.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.09% 139.24 Delayed Quote.-20.90%
Financials
Sales 2019 55 680 M 65 685 M 65 685 M
Net income 2019 3 850 M 4 542 M 4 542 M
Net cash 2019 17 334 M 20 449 M 20 449 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,94x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 68 800 M 81 257 M 81 163 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 89 084
Free-Float 0,36%
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG100.00%81 257
BYD COMPANY LIMITED232.05%49 767
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.72%34 811
FERRARI N.V.11.70%34 160
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-3.15%29 385
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-19.40%19 581
