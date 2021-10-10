Audi : R8 LMS in DTM title fight until the finale

Audi
Nico Müller are currently among the best drivers on the market - and I'm very happy that we're going into the future with both of them," says Julius Seebach. "Besides their performance on the track, they also have everything it takes to take a team forward. It's great to see René back in the DTM."
The DTM Trophy, founded in 2020, has been established as a second league in 2021 that serves as a springboard for young talents. Production-based sports cars such as the Audi R8 LMS GT4 offer cost-efficient motorsport and open up the opportunity for young talents to recommend themselves for the next challenges in front of the DTM team bosses.
