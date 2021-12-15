Audi Summer Concerts 2022: Lisa Batiashvili is planning an "inspiring and visionary program"
Summer Concerts 2022: renewed cooperation with star violinist Lisa Batiashvili as artistic director
June 30 to July 10, 2022: classical concerts with impressive musical performances
One highlight: Duo recital of Daniel Barenboim and Lisa Batiashvili
Ingolstadt, December 15, 2021 - At the Audi Summer Concerts 2022, well known classical artists and orchestras will provide a special musical experience. Attendees can enjoy world famous stars and local ensembles - including star violinist Lisa Batiashvili, who will also take over again as artistic director next year.
The 2022 concert program is being planned: successful collaboration with Lisa Batiashvili will continue
Batiashvili is among the most famous violinists in the world and regularly works with orchestras like the Berliner Philharmoniker, the Wiener Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and the Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks. Since 2019, she has been the artistic director for Audi Summer Concerts, where she touched an audience of millions with a digital "solidarity concert" at the start of the corona crisis. In 2020, the festival went around the world for the first time in a live stream under the motto "Together for Music." This year as well, the concerts stirred passions under the heading "Lights of Europe"
digitally and under the open sky with a hygiene plan. "We now want to continue that successful collaboration. We are very pleased that we were able to attract Lisa Batiashvili back as artistic director for the Summer Concerts 2022. We are intensively preparing the concert program together," reports Audi Cultural Affairs Manager Sebastian Wieser.
Viewers can look forward to "some of the greatest artists of our time"
To the question of what attendees can expect from the concerts next year, Batiashvili answers, "It gives me great pleasure to present the audience at the Audi Summer Concerts 2022 with a particularly inspiring and visionary program in the fourth year of my collaboration with Audi. We will provide a stage for young, extraordinary talents, develop special formats for our young audience, and invite some of the greatest artists of our time to Ingolstadt." The violinist did reveal one highlight that is already certain: on July 3, she will welcome world class pianist Daniel Barenboim for their duo recital in the Ingolstadt festival hall. The entire concert program will be announced together with the pre-sale dates in the spring.
Classical music for Ingolstadt - with global stars and ensembles from the region
Since they started in 1990, the Audi Summer Concerts have become the biggest and most important classical music festival in Ingolstadt and the region. It has brought over a quarter million attendees to its concert halls. The Audi Summer Concerts follow the guiding principle of giving people a fresh dynamic and opening up access to classical music. To that end, performances range from living room concerts to chamber, symphony, and film concerts to open-air concerts. Alongside world renowned stars, the company with the four rings also emphasizes providing a stage for regional ensembles, like the Audi Bläserphilharmonie (Audi Wind Philharmonic) or the Georgische Kammerorchester Ingolstadt (Georgian Chamber Orchestra). The popular, free Audi Klassik Open Air concerts in the Klenzepark are no less a fixture of the series. Next year, spectators at the Audi Summer Concerts from June 30 to July 10, 2022 can once again expect impressive musical performances and world renowned artists.
