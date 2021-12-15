Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AUDI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Audi Summer Concerts 2022: Lisa Batiashvili is planning an “inspiring and visionary program“

12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Audi Summer Concerts 2022: Lisa Batiashvili is planning an "inspiring and visionary program"

  • Summer Concerts 2022: renewed cooperation with star violinist Lisa Batiashvili as artistic director
  • June 30 to July 10, 2022: classical concerts with impressive musical performances
  • One highlight: Duo recital of Daniel Barenboim and Lisa Batiashvili

Ingolstadt, December 15, 2021 - At the Audi Summer Concerts 2022, well known classical artists and orchestras will provide a special musical experience. Attendees can enjoy world famous stars and local ensembles - including star violinist Lisa Batiashvili, who will also take over again as artistic director next year.

The 2022 concert program is being planned: successful collaboration with Lisa Batiashvili will continue

Batiashvili is among the most famous violinists in the world and regularly works with orchestras like the Berliner Philharmoniker, the Wiener Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and the Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks. Since 2019, she has been the artistic director for Audi Summer Concerts, where she touched an audience of millions with a digital "solidarity concert" at the start of the corona crisis. In 2020, the festival went around the world for the first time in a live stream under the motto "Together for Music." This year as well, the concerts stirred passions under the heading "Lights of Europe"

  • digitally and under the open sky with a hygiene plan. "We now want to continue that successful collaboration. We are very pleased that we were able to attract Lisa Batiashvili back as artistic director for the Summer Concerts 2022. We are intensively preparing the concert program together," reports Audi Cultural Affairs Manager Sebastian Wieser.

Viewers can look forward to "some of the greatest artists of our time"

To the question of what attendees can expect from the concerts next year, Batiashvili answers, "It gives me great pleasure to present the audience at the Audi Summer Concerts 2022 with a particularly inspiring and visionary program in the fourth year of my collaboration with Audi. We will provide a stage for young, extraordinary talents, develop special formats for our young audience, and invite some of the greatest artists of our time to Ingolstadt." The violinist did reveal one highlight that is already certain: on July 3, she will welcome world class pianist Daniel Barenboim for their duo recital in the Ingolstadt festival hall. The entire concert program will be announced together with the pre-sale dates in the spring.

1/2

Classical music for Ingolstadt - with global stars and ensembles from the region

Since they started in 1990, the Audi Summer Concerts have become the biggest and most important classical music festival in Ingolstadt and the region. It has brought over a quarter million attendees to its concert halls. The Audi Summer Concerts follow the guiding principle of giving people a fresh dynamic and opening up access to classical music. To that end, performances range from living room concerts to chamber, symphony, and film concerts to open-air concerts. Alongside world renowned stars, the company with the four rings also emphasizes providing a stage for regional ensembles, like the Audi Bläserphilharmonie (Audi Wind Philharmonic) or the Georgische Kammerorchester Ingolstadt (Georgian Chamber Orchestra). The popular, free Audi Klassik Open Air concerts in the Klenzepark are no less a fixture of the series. Next year, spectators at the Audi Summer Concerts from June 30 to July 10, 2022 can once again expect impressive musical performances and world renowned artists.

Communication culture

Elise Pham

Spokesperson culture

Phone: +49-841-89-48168

Email: elise.pham@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

Der Audi-Konzern mit seinen Marken Audi, Ducati und Lamborghini ist einer der erfolgreichsten Hersteller von Automobilen und Motorrädern im Premiumsegment. Er ist weltweit in mehr als 100 Märkten präsent und produziert an 20 Standorten in zwölf Ländern. 100-prozentige Töchter der AUDI AG sind unter anderem die Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), die Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese/Italien) und die Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italien).

2020 hat der Audi-Konzern rund 1,693 Millionen Automobile der Marke Audi sowie 7.430 Sportwagen der Marke Lamborghini und 48.042 Motorräder der Marke Ducati an Kund_innen ausgeliefert. Im Geschäftsjahr 2020 erzielte der Premiumhersteller bei einem Umsatz von €50,0 Mrd. ein Operatives Ergebnis vor Sondereinflüssen von €2,7 Mrd. Zurzeit arbeiten weltweit rund 87.000 Menschen für das Unternehmen, davon 60.000 in Deutschland. Mit neuen Modellen, innovativen Mobilitätsangeboten und attraktiven Services wird Audi zum Anbieter nachhaltiger, individueller Premiummobilität.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDI AG
05:09aAUDI SUMMER CONCERTS 2022 : Lisa Batiashvili is planning an “inspiring and visionary..
PU
04:09aCHRISTMAS DONATION : Audi's staff is donating 720,000 to regional organizations
PU
03:19aELECTROMOBILITY IN WINTER : Intelligent thermal management in Audi models preserves range ..
PU
03:19aAUDI : How Audi uses artificial intelligence in production
PU
12/14AUDI : Gastronomy supports European Broiler Chicken Initiative
PU
12/07FLOOD DONATION : 800,000 euro for long-term reconstruction and emergency relief
PU
12/07AUDI : Jürgen Unser is appointed as the new President of Audi China
PU
12/06AUDI : Three titles in Australia for the Audi Sport customer racing teams
PU
12/06AUDI : Environmental Foundation awards prize to research paper on climate-friendly energy ..
PU
12/03AUDI : 2021 Best Apprentices
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDI AG
More recommendations
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDI AG0.00%83 470
VOLKSWAGEN AG19.16%132 682
BYD COMPANY LIMITED36.52%122 574
STELLANTIS N.V.10.98%57 452
FERRARI N.V.10.37%46 581
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-12.97%38 594