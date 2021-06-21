Audi Summer Tour 2021: Digital season kick-off with FC Bayern soccer stars

Audi
MediaInfo
"The Audi Summer Tour is an important part of our internationalization efforts. In addition to the match against Ajax Amsterdam, the focus is on directly interacting with the fans. Together with our partner Audi, we want to use the many activities to give people around the world the chance to engage with our club, our players, and our brand as closely as is possible during the pandemic. Our supporters already know from the last Audi Summer Tour that they can look forward to plenty of exciting content again this summer," said Jörg Wacker, member of the Executive Board of FC Bayern responsible for internationalization and strategy.
As part of the Audi Summer Tour, numerous FC Bayern stars will also be facing off in special competitions. Defensive specialists Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, and Lucas Hernández will duke it out with goal scoring machines Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala in a penalty kick challenge, in teqball - the latest sports craze which is a cross between soccer and table tennis - and in other exciting and unusual athletic events.
In addition, FC Bayern will be providing numerous glimpses behind the scenes, such as in-depth answers to questions about professional players' diet and mental training, with current players and legends from Germany's most successful soccer club also making appearances. The Audi Summer Tour will offer fans numerous opportunities to join in the action, such as the global "FC Bayern World Run" initiated together with adidas for the "World's Biggest Sports Family." A fan club tournament and other fan activities will also be taking place in China. With all these highlights in store, the summer of 2021 is certain to be the summer of Audi and FC Bayern.
Motorsport and Sports Communications
Stefan Moser
Phone: +49-841-89-35550
Email: stefan1.moser@audi.de
www.audi-mediacenter.com/en
The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).
In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.