Audi

MediaInfo

Audi Summer Tour 2021: Digital season kick-off with FC Bayern soccer stars

From July 23 to 31, the Audi Summer Tour will again connect fans from all over the world with FC Bayern in 2021

The team will face Ajax Amsterdam in first test match under coach Nagelsmann

FC Bayern's top stars to battle it out in penalty kick challenge

Ingolstadt, June 21, 2021 - The coronavirus pandemic is unfortunately still preventing exciting soccer events from being held in front of large crowds in Germany. Thanks to the Audi Summer Tour, however, FC Bayern fans will still be able to experience their favorite stars this year. Fans from all over the world are invited to take part in the preparations for the season digitally and enjoy rare glimpses behind the scenes.

The first highlight of the Audi Summer Tour is a test match on July 24, when FC Bayern will take on top Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam at the Allianz Arena as part of the "Audi Football Summit." The match will be broadcast live by RTL. Currently, up to 500 spectators are allowed to attend the match. Anyone who wants a ticket can submit a request through the FC Bayern online store. The ticket prices range from twelve to 50 euros.

"We would all like to see fans return to the stadiums soon. Nevertheless, the Audi Summer Tour in 2020 already impressively demonstrated the opportunities offered by digitalization and brought fans from the most distant corners of the world closer to their idols. We're looking forward to a fantastic tour and a successful new season alongside our partner FC Bayern," said Hildegard Wortmann, member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG.

Despite the restrictions in place to stop to the spread of the coronavirus, FC Bayern already gave fans access to the team and offered them an interactive experience last year via the Audi Summer Tour - primarily through digital media, but also live and in person at the stadium. As the pandemic situation continues to prevent normal preparations and gatherings with crowds of fans, FC Bayern is continuing the Audi Summer Tour along similar lines as last year, while also offering numerous additional attractions.

From July 23 to 31, fans will be able to follow new coach Julian Nagelsmann getting their favorite team ready for the season in real time from around the globe.

"During this pandemic, we as a club have once again experienced how strong the cohesion is in our FC Bayern family - we're close, despite the distance that the coronavirus forces us to maintain. Through our Audi Summer Tour, we're giving fans around the globe access to the team and offering them an interactive experience, even in this era of the coronavirus. We all hope that by next summer, we'll be able to take our players on the road again," said Oliver Kahn, member of the Executive Board of FC Bayern.