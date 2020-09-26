Audi : considering electric car venture with China's FAW - Automobilwoche
German premium brand Audi is in talks with long-term partner FAW Group about creating a second joint venture to build electric cars on its PPE platform in China, Germany's Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
Audi and FAW have a Chinese joint venture to build combustion-engined cars in the northeastern city of Changchun and the southern city of Foshan.
An Audi spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)