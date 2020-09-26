Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audi : considering electric car venture with China's FAW - Automobilwoche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 05:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of China FAW Group Corp is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing

German premium brand Audi is in talks with long-term partner FAW Group about creating a second joint venture to build electric cars on its PPE platform in China, Germany's Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.

Audi and FAW have a Chinese joint venture to build combustion-engined cars in the northeastern city of Changchun and the southern city of Foshan.

An Audi spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 1610 Delayed Quote.101.25%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.37% 133.3 Delayed Quote.-24.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AUDI AG
05:33aAUDI : considering electric car venture with China's FAW - Automobilwoche
RE
09/24Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
RE
09/23VOLKSWAGEN : Eight more Volkswagen employees charged in diesel scandal
RE
09/23Volkswagen Takes Aim at Tesla With Electric ID.4 SUV
DJ
09/23AUDI : Wayne Griffiths named new President of SEAT
AQ
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/22Tesla warns on challenges of scaling up production
RE
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 55 680 M 64 756 M 64 756 M
Net income 2019 3 850 M 4 478 M 4 478 M
Net cash 2019 17 334 M 20 159 M 20 159 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,94x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 69 230 M 80 435 M 80 514 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 89 084
Free-Float 0,36%
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG101.25%80 435
BYD COMPANY LIMITED165.38%40 098
FERRARI N.V.9.49%33 486
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-19.45%32 894
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-11.82%26 651
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-22.46%18 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group