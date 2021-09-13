Audi : customer racing team wins and takes the lead in the ADAC GT Masters standings

Audi
MediaInfo
Coming up next week
17-19/09 Assen (NL), round 6, DTM 17-19/09 Assen (NL), round 5, DTM Trophy
17-19/09 Watkins Glen (USA), round 5, GT4 America SprintX 17-19/09 Watkins Glen (USA), round 6, GT America 17-19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 4, ADAC TCR Germany 17-19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 4, GTC Race
17-19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 3, Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup 17-19/09 Vallelunga (I), round 3, Campionato Italiano GT Endurance 17-19/09 Ningbo (CN), round 2, China Endurance Championship 18-19/09 Valencia (E), round 3, Campeonato de España Resistencia 18-19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 3, Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy 18-19/09 Suzuka (J), round 5, Super Taikyu Series
18-19/09 Grobnik (HR), round 3, TCR DSG Europe
Communications
Audi Sport customer racing
Eva-Maria Becker
Tel: +49 841 89-33922
E-mail: eva-maria.becker@audi.de
www.audi-mediacenter.com/en
The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).
In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.