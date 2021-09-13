Log in
    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
Audi : customer racing team wins and takes the lead in the ADAC GT Masters standings

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Audi

MediaInfo

Audi customer racing team wins and takes the lead in the ADAC GT Masters standings

  • Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller win at the Lausitzring
  • Success for the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in China
  • Audi RS 3 LMS with class wins in China and Poland

Neuburg a. d. Donau, September 13, 2021 - At the ADAC GT Masters race weekend at the Lausitzring, Audi drivers Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller took the lead in the drivers' standings with a victory in the Audi R8 LMS, while their team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport also leads the teams' standings. Audi customer teams also celebrated more victories and podium results in Europe, Asia and South America.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Racing success at the Lausitzring:At the fourth race weekend of the ADAC GT Masters, the Montaplast by Land-Motorsport team celebrated a victory in the race on Saturday. Ricardo Feller started the race from pole position in the number 29 Audi R8 LMS, pulled away from his opponents early on and handed the car over to Christopher Mies as the front runner at the mandatory pit stop. The Audi Sport driver initially extended his lead until the race was interrupted. After the restart, Mies defended his lead to the finish. With their second victory of the season, the German-Swiss duo also took the lead of the drivers' standings in the ADAC GT Masters. After a sixth-place finish in the second race, Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller travel to the Sachsenring (October 1-3) for the third-last ADAC GT Masters weekend with a three-point lead. In the teams' standings, Audi customer team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport extended its lead to seven points.

Series of successes continued:In the supporting program of the ADAC GT Masters at the Lausitzring, the Audi customer team Phoenix Racing continued its winning streak in the GTC Race series: In the third round of the GTC Sprint season, 16-year-old Salman Owega from Cologne finished second in Phoenix Racing's number 5 Audi R8 LMS, followed by his teammate Carrie Schreiner in the number 99 sister car. In the second sprint a few hours later, Owega won ahead of Schreiner. The day before, Salman Owega celebrated his second victory of the season in the Goodyear 60 endurance race after starting from the front row.

Trophies in Shanghai:In the two races of the GT Super Sprint Challenge at Shanghai, Jacky Wu drove an Audi R8 LMS fielded by Team 69 Racing to second place in both races.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Double victory in China:Audi privateer Hu Bo celebrated two wins in the GT4 category at the second round of the GT Super Sprint Challenge. At Shanghai, he drove an Audi R8 LMS GT4 of the Audi customer team Absolute Racing.

Fast gentleman drivers:Christophe Hamon and Pascal Huteau put in a strong performance at

Audi

MediaInfo

the fourth GT4 France race weekend in Lédenon. The two drivers from the Am class finished the first race with their Audi R8 LMS GT4 from Team Fullmotorsport in an impressive third place overall, taking victory in their class. The duo also decided the Am class in their favor in the second race and extended their lead in the Am drivers' standings to 39 points. Team Fullmotorsport also leads the teams' standings ahead of the season finale at Le Castellet in October.

Second podium of the season:In the first of two British GT Championship races at Oulton Park, Steller Motorsport, with drivers Sennan Fielding and Richard Williams in an Audi R8 LMS GT4, finished third in the GT4 category after the one-hour race.

Podium at Watkins Glen:The Audi R8 LMS GT4 clinched a podium result in the Trans Am Series in the USA. At the Watkins Glen circuit, Natalie Decker finished runner-up in the SGT class in the second race for the N29 Technologies team.

Cup in the sprint:Markus Lungstrass and Dominique Schaak clinched a podium result in the Audi R8 LMS GT4 of Audi customer team Hella-Pagid racing one in the first sprint heat of the GTC Race series at the Lausitzring. The German duo moved up from sixth on the grid to third place in the GT4 category.

Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)

Trophies in TCR China:The 326 MMK Racing Team scored a victory in the first joint race of TCR China and TCR Asia in Shanghai. Liu Zichen drove the Audi RS 3 LMS to victory in changeable weather conditions. Yang Xiaowei also claimed a podium position for the Z.Speed team in third place with another Audi RS 3 LMS - a result that Xiaowei repeated in the second race.

Two third places in Russia:Egor Orudzhev finished third in the fifth round of TCR Russia at the Kazanring. The privateer driver in the Audi RS 3 LMS advanced from the midfield to second place in the first race, but had to let his compatriot Ivan Lukashevich pass on the last lap. In the second race, Dmitry Bragin finished third in the TAIF Motorsport RS 3 LMS.

Second place in Uruguay:At the third round of TCR South America at Riviera (Uruguay), Brazilian Rodrigo Baptista managed a podium success in the second race. In the Audi RS 3 LMS fielded by the Cobra Racing team, he crossed the finish line just 2.121 seconds behind winner Pepe Oriola. This means that Baptista has been on the podium at least once at each of the race weekends so far this season.

Class victory in endurance race:Audi privateers Jakub Franek, Jerzy Franek and James Chapman celebrated a class victory with an Audi RS 3 LMS in the two-hour endurance race in the Polish racing series Wyścigowych Samochodowych Mistrzostw Polski. At the third weekend of the series, Jakub Franek also finished second in the two sprint races.

Audi

MediaInfo

Coming up next week

17-19/09 Assen (NL), round 6, DTM 17-19/09 Assen (NL), round 5, DTM Trophy

17-19/09 Watkins Glen (USA), round 5, GT4 America SprintX 17-19/09 Watkins Glen (USA), round 6, GT America 17-19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 4, ADAC TCR Germany 17-19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 4, GTC Race

17-19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 3, Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup 17-19/09 Vallelunga (I), round 3, Campionato Italiano GT Endurance 17-19/09 Ningbo (CN), round 2, China Endurance Championship 18-19/09 Valencia (E), round 3, Campeonato de España Resistencia 18-19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 3, Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy 18-19/09 Suzuka (J), round 5, Super Taikyu Series

18-19/09 Grobnik (HR), round 3, TCR DSG Europe

Communications

Audi Sport customer racing

Eva-Maria Becker

Tel: +49 841 89-33922

E-mail: eva-maria.becker@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
