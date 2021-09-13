Audi

MediaInfo

Audi customer racing team wins and takes the lead in the ADAC GT Masters standings

Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller win at the Lausitzring

Success for the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in China

Audi RS 3 LMS with class wins in China and Poland

Neuburg a. d. Donau, September 13, 2021 - At the ADAC GT Masters race weekend at the Lausitzring, Audi drivers Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller took the lead in the drivers' standings with a victory in the Audi R8 LMS, while their team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport also leads the teams' standings. Audi customer teams also celebrated more victories and podium results in Europe, Asia and South America.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Racing success at the Lausitzring:At the fourth race weekend of the ADAC GT Masters, the Montaplast by Land-Motorsport team celebrated a victory in the race on Saturday. Ricardo Feller started the race from pole position in the number 29 Audi R8 LMS, pulled away from his opponents early on and handed the car over to Christopher Mies as the front runner at the mandatory pit stop. The Audi Sport driver initially extended his lead until the race was interrupted. After the restart, Mies defended his lead to the finish. With their second victory of the season, the German-Swiss duo also took the lead of the drivers' standings in the ADAC GT Masters. After a sixth-place finish in the second race, Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller travel to the Sachsenring (October 1-3) for the third-last ADAC GT Masters weekend with a three-point lead. In the teams' standings, Audi customer team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport extended its lead to seven points.

Series of successes continued:In the supporting program of the ADAC GT Masters at the Lausitzring, the Audi customer team Phoenix Racing continued its winning streak in the GTC Race series: In the third round of the GTC Sprint season, 16-year-old Salman Owega from Cologne finished second in Phoenix Racing's number 5 Audi R8 LMS, followed by his teammate Carrie Schreiner in the number 99 sister car. In the second sprint a few hours later, Owega won ahead of Schreiner. The day before, Salman Owega celebrated his second victory of the season in the Goodyear 60 endurance race after starting from the front row.

Trophies in Shanghai:In the two races of the GT Super Sprint Challenge at Shanghai, Jacky Wu drove an Audi R8 LMS fielded by Team 69 Racing to second place in both races.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Double victory in China:Audi privateer Hu Bo celebrated two wins in the GT4 category at the second round of the GT Super Sprint Challenge. At Shanghai, he drove an Audi R8 LMS GT4 of the Audi customer team Absolute Racing.

Fast gentleman drivers:Christophe Hamon and Pascal Huteau put in a strong performance at