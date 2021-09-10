Audi

MediaInfo

Audi discusses social aspect of autonomous driving with experts at the IAA

Central Munich plays host to expert panel discussion at the IAA on the legal, ethical and political issues related to autonomous driving

Christoph Lütge, Director Institute for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence at the Technical University of Munich: "We need to take care not to view autonomous driving solely as a technical challenge. The only way for us to fully harness the opportunities of this technology is by engaging in a dialog with people and taking their concerns into account."

Looking ahead to the publication of the &Audi Initiative's expert study in October 2021

Munich, September 10, 2021 - The steering wheel retracts as if by magic, the driver's seat slides into a comfortable position, and the car keeps on driving by itself. With its fully electric show car, the Audi grandsphere concept, the premium carmaker is showing at the IAA how the interior of the vehicle will change in the future as the driver becomes a passenger when driving functions become increasingly automated. In addition to the technological outlook, Audi's activities at the IAA focused on the social aspect of automated driving with a panel discussion at the "House of Progress" brand pavilion in Munich.

"After e-mobility, the next and significantly more radical change will be the shift to smarter and, ultimately, autonomous vehicles," says Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG. "For us, automated driving is a key technology with the potential to make traffic safer and mobility more comfortable and inclusive."

With the Audi grandsphere concept, the premium carmaker is showing the IAA how fully automated driving enables new levels of freedom. In Level 4 mode, the interior turns into a spacious sphere of experience without a steering wheel, pedals, or displays. As well as taking over the task of driving wherever possible, the vehicle offers everyone on board a wide range of options for taking advantage of this freedom for relaxation, work, or entertainment. Audi is working with CARIAD, the Volkswagen Group's software think tank, toward introducing the technology in the second half of the decade.

The broad-based acceptance of autonomous driving depends on the technological maturity of the driving systems as well as on the social aspect and moral issues around road traffic. Duesmann says that it will require a major adjustment for people to get used to literally no longer holding the steering wheel in their hand. At the IAA, Audi therefore addressed not only the technological solutions but also the social issues of the autonomous driving revolution.