Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Audi : Sport ABT Schaeffler again with bad luck

04/11/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Audi

MediaInfo

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler again with bad luck

  • Disappointing end to Formula E weekend for Audi in Rome
  • Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler loses both cars due to accidents on Sunday
  • Pole position, but also a disappointing race for Envision Virgin Racing

Rome, April 11, 2021 - A disappointing end to the Formula E race weekend in Rome for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: on Sunday, both Lucas di Grassi and René Rast did not finish the race following accidents. Despite starting from pole position, customer team Envision Virgin Racing also remained without any points in the second race.

A wet qualifying session early on Sunday morning already went anything but as hoped for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. Sixth in the drivers' standings, René Rast had to take to the track in the first group, a huge disadvantage for the German: "After our group went out, the rain eased off. In the end, the track was almost ten seconds faster than in our group."

Rast subsequently had to settle for 19th on the grid. Teammate Lucas di Grassi experienced slightly better conditions in his qualifying group and started from 13th. The Brazilian quickly worked his way up into the points in the race, before he was hit in the back by Sébastien Buemi on a straight on lap eight and violently crashed into the barriers. "This was a very dangerous move," said di Grassi.

As on the previous day, René Rast showed an impressive comeback drive that brought the reigning DTM champion up into the top ten. Four laps before the end of the race, the German clipped the wall, causing the right rear suspension to break, resulting in Rast also hitting the wall. "I had a moment of oversteer out of the last corner," said Rast. "A small mistake with a huge consequence, but actually my day was only going to be tough after the bad luck with the weather in qualifying."

"Losing both cars due to accidents is extremely bitter," said Team Principal Allan McNish. "The situation that led to Lucas's retirement was disappointing where the video looked like Sébastien caught Lucas at the rear and spun him into the wall. René made a small mistake that led to his retirement. The most important thing is that both remained unhurt, because both experienced quite hard impacts. It is annoying that the final race result again remained below our potential here. As in Diriyah, we had one of the fastest cars in the field."

With 18th and 21st for Robin Frijns and Nick Cassidy, Sunday's race also ended disappointingly for customer team Envision Virgin Racing. The only consolation: Formula E rookie Nick Cassidy secured pole position in the extremely difficult conditions. However, the New Zealander squandered the advantage of the best grid position with a spin shortly after the start.

Formula E continues with another double header in a fortnight at Valenica in Spain.

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

Motorsport Communications

Daniel Schuster

Phone: +49 841 89-38009

E-mail: daniel2.schuster@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDI AG
02:39pAUDI  : Sport ABT Schaeffler again with bad luck
PU
02:39pVICTORY NARROWLY MISSED : Lucas di Grassi the tragic hero in the Rome E-Prix
PU
04/06SUSTAINABLE AND DIGITAL : Audi opens a new flagship store in Munich
PU
04/05ANTICIPATION FOR FORMULA E IN ITALY : new circuit, two races and high expectatio..
PU
04/02ROAD TO DAKAR : Audi electrifies the desert
PU
03/31AUDI  : Sport is awarded FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation
PU
03/30STREAM & CHAT : digital career orientation for apprenticeships at Audi
PU
03/26AUDI  : Intensive development of the new Audi RS 3 LMS
PU
03/26AUDI  : “We have a convincing basis”
PU
03/21AUDI  : México commemorates World Water Day with actions
PU
More news
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG0.00%83 470
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-13.83%69 724
STELLANTIS N.V.0.96%54 872
FERRARI N.V.-8.85%38 658
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.82%35 383
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.75%27 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ