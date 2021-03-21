Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Audi : plans to cut water consumption in production in half by 2035

03/21/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Audi plans to cut water consumption in production in half by 2035

  • Audi México has been wastewater-free since 2018

  • Closed water cycle at the Neckarsulm site by 2025

  • Peter Kössler, Board Member for Production an Logistics: "Our vision is to have closed water cycles at all our production sites"

Ingolstadt, March 21, 2021 - Clean drinking water is one of the most valuable resources worldwide: This is why Audi has included the economical and efficient use of water as a key aspect of its Mission:Zero environmental program. The company plans to keep its own water consumption to a minimum and stop using drinking water in vehicle production in the future.

To this end, Audi is implementing efficient processes and closed water cycles, and increasing the use of rainwater. In the long term, Audi plans to implement closed water cycles at all production locations.

Drinking water is a valuable and scarce resource: 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have regular access to clean water. The United Nations estimates that the demand for drinking water may increase by 55 percent by 2050. Water is also essential in automotive production, for example in the paint shop or for leak tests. Peter Kössler, Board Member for Production and Logistics, says: "Our aim is to drastically reduce our freshwater consumption and cut the water consumption per produced vehicle in half by 2035. Where possible, we are already using recycled water that has been used multiple times in the cycle and treated. Our vision is to have closed water cycles at all our production sites."

In order to prioritize water conservation measures in a targeted manner, Audi uses a site-specific water value that puts the water withdrawal at the locations in relation to regional availability.

Taking the regional circumstances into account allows measures to be implemented in areas where water is particularly valuable. This way, the ecologically weighted water consumption in production is to be reduced from the current average of around 3.75 cubic meters to around 1.75 cubic meters per produced car by 2035.

Audi México is a pioneer when it comes to the economic use of water as a resource. The plant is the first production site worldwide to produce vehicles without any wastewater and has been doing so since 2018. A biological treatment facility with a downstream ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis system collects the wastewater generated in production, purifies it, and feeds large quantities back into the plant's water cycle. The location uses the treated water as service water, reuses it in production, or uses it to water the green spaces on the plant premises, for example.

At the Neckarsulm site, a closed water cycle is to be established between the plant and the neighboring municipal treatment facility of the Unteres Sulmtal wastewater association. Before the cycle and the associated construction of a new water supply facility can start, Audi is testing the procedure with a pilot facility. The water that returns from the treatment facility is fed into a container in the northern part of the plant premises, where it is treated for reuse in production by means of filter systems and membranes. The water quality is checked continuously throughout this process. The quality control also includes a laboratory analysis that determines the properties of the treated water every two weeks. If the tests are successful, construction of the new water supply facility is to start in 2022, and the plant is to close this water cycle from 2025.

A new service water supply center has been in use at the Ingolstadt site since 2019. Together with the previous treatment system, roughly half of the wastewater generated at the location can be fed into a circuit where it is treated and prepared for reuse. The facility treats the wastewater in three stages before it can be reused as service water in production. It first passes through a chemical/physical facility that neutralizes alkaline and acidic elements and removes heavy metals, before entering the membrane bioreactor, the core of the service water supply center. This is where the production water is mixed with sanitary wastewater, and organic components are removed. First, any remaining salts are transferred out via reverse osmosis. The purified wastewater is then reintroduced into the water cycle as process water. By doing this, Audi saves up to 300,000 cubic meters of fresh water per year.

In addition, Audi uses rainwater retention basins at multiple sites in order to cover its own water demand in the most resource-saving way possible. There is a water reservoir with a capacity of 240,000 cubic meters on the plant premises of Audi México. It fills up during the rainy season that lasts for around six months from May to October. The rainwater that is collected and treated is used in the plant. Audi also collects rainwater in underground rainwater retention basins at the Ingolstadt site in order to feed it into the water cycle in the plant as process water.

Depending on the weather conditions, up to 250,000 cubic meters of rainwater can be used annually. The use of rainwater is also to be increased at the other locations over the next few years.

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

Sabrina Kolb

Maximilian Kranl

Spokesperson for Procurement and Sustainability

Spokesperson for Production and Logistics

Tel.: +49 841 89-42048

Tel.: +49 152-58812306

E-mail: sabrina.kolb@audi.de

E-mail: maximilian.kranl@audi.de

https://www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 13:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDI AG
09:05aAUDI  : plans to cut water consumption in production in half by 2035
PU
03/19AUDI  : Sport customer teams ready for 2021 European season
PU
03/18AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI : Strong profitability and second-best year ever for turn..
PU
03/18AUDI  : Ducati proves to be a solid and profitable company with a positive cash ..
PU
03/18AUDI  : Sound financial results at Audi Hungaria
PU
03/18AUDI  : defies the corona crisis with a robust performance in the 2020 financial..
PU
03/18AUDI REPORT : annual and sustainability report now combined
PU
03/12DIGITAL SALES : Audi significantly improves its customer experience
PU
03/10AUDI  : Organizational appointments at Automobili Lamborghini
PU
03/10INTERACTIONS BETWEEN HUMANS AND THE : Audi Environmental Foundation honors rese..
PU
More news
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG0.00%83 470
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-9.06%73 650
STELLANTIS N.V.1.30%55 317
FERRARI N.V.-14.14%36 142
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.00%35 872
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-7.01%29 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ