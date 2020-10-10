Log in
Audi : plant in Mexico remains open amid dispute over debts

10/10/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Audi Q5 2.0 is seen at the German car manufacturer's plant during a media tour in San Jose Chiapa

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican auto plant belonging to German carmaker Audi remains open and did not close following a dispute over unpaid bills on Friday, as was reported by local media, an official with the company told Reuters on Saturday.

The plant is located in the central state of Puebla. Media had reported that officials from the local municipality shut the facility after several hours of failed talks to resolve a dispute over an alleged 90 million pesos ($4.3 million) in outstanding debts on items including local property taxes and water bills.

"There was never any closure," said Christine Kuhlmeyer, a communications official with Audi Mexico.

She said she could not comment on the specific amount of any outstanding debts, and said plant representatives would be talking with state authorities on Monday.

"There were efforts like what's been reported in the news, but they weren't able to close the plant," she said. Friday night and Saturday morning work shifts were not interrupted, she added.

Audi is the luxury car unit of Europe's biggest carmaker, Volkswagen.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Dave Graham; Editing by Richard Pullin and Rosalba O'Brien)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 1600 Delayed Quote.100.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.23% 137.66 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
Financials
Sales 2019 55 680 M 65 869 M 65 869 M
Net income 2019 3 850 M 4 555 M 4 555 M
Net cash 2019 17 334 M 20 506 M 20 506 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,94x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 68 800 M 81 295 M 81 390 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 89 084
Free-Float 0,36%
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG100.00%81 295
BYD COMPANY LIMITED215.06%47 047
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.98%34 556
FERRARI N.V.10.45%33 779
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.16%29 218
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-20.18%19 587
