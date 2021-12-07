Flood donation: 800,000 euro for long-term reconstruction and emergency relief

The other share of the donation amount went to five major aid organizations that are engaged across Germany in helping flood victims and reconstruction efforts. The German aid association Aktion Deutschland Hilft e.V. received a generous donation to aid their emergency relief efforts, as did the German Red Cross and the German Caritas Association. Other charitable organizations to aid those affected by the severe flooding included the Evangelisches Werk für Diakone und Entwicklung e.V. and the German Parity Welfare Association.

"We live social responsibility"

"Our employees' generosity demonstrates how deep the culture of togetherness is anchored in our company. In addition to emergency relief, we hope our donations will advance the long-term reconstruction efforts in the flood-hit regions and thus make a small contribution to help affected cities and counties overcome the crisis," emphasizes Sabine Maassen, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources at AUDI AG.

"The solidarity that our employees demonstrated has again shown how much they believe in standing together and helping one another. We live social responsibility and solidarity, even beyond our factory doors and this donation drive," says Peter Mosch.

The Audi Chairman of the General Works Council also expressed his thanks for the generous donations, emphasizing: "Every euro that you donated is going exactly where it is needed most."

Audi Brussels also makes generous donation

Due to the devastating effects the floods had in Belgium, Audi Brussels also called for employees at its location to donate. The generous employees and a top-up from the company donated a total amount of 25,000 euro. The Belgian Red Cross received the entire amount to aid their emergency relief efforts.

More social responsibility from the four rings

As a good corporate citizen, AUDI AG has continually taken on social responsibility at its production sites for many years. With volunteer events like Audi Freiwilligentagand TeamAktionen, the brand is encouraging its employees to assume social responsibility - such as by getting involved in charities in the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm regions. Even digital, remote projects are possible. Audi has set up an online platform where employees can find projects and sign up to help. Under its corporate citizenship strategy, the company regularly supports social welfare institutions with donations and is a regional sports and culture sponsor.