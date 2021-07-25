Log in
    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
Formula E: Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler remains without points in London on Sunday

07/25/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
Audi

Formula E: Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler remains without points in London on Sunday

  • René Rast retires early after collision through no fault of his own
  • Strategy move with Lucas di Grassi almost pays off
  • Customer team Envision Virgin Racing leads the overall standings

London, July 25, 2021 - After scoring points in the championship on Saturday with two top six places, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler remained without points on Sunday. René Rast retired early after a collision that was not his fault. A strategic move that would have brought Lucas di Grassi victory only narrowly failed.

Lucas di Grassi and his team provided plenty to talk about at Sunday's race in London: The Brazilian had started from tenth place and was running in ninth after twelve laps. When an accident caused a safety car period, the team tried a strategy move: While the field stayed behind the unusally slow safety car on the start-finish straight, di Grassi drove through the pit lane, made a short stop in front of his garage, returned to the track in the lead and crossed finish line in first position.

"That was a good strategy by the team, which found an opportunity in the regulations and took advantage of it," says Lucas di Grassi. "Given the close standings in the title fight, we didn't want to leave any opportunity unused." The only blemish: the Audi e-tron FE07 did not come to a complete stop in pit lane during its stop, which is required by the regulations. This is why di Grassi was handed a drive-through penalty and then later excluded from the classification.

For René Rast, the race was already over after five laps when he was hit by Sébastien Buemi and his car was badly damaged. "Formula E once again showed its crazy side this weekend," said Rast. "First changing weather on Saturday and then a whole series of tough racing on Sunday, which also cost me the chance of more points. You can only put that behind you and look ahead: In three weeks, it's about performing again in Berlin." Buemi received a penalty from race control for the collision.

"Let's be honest: It was a disappointing day for us today," said Team Principal Allan McNish. "We tried a strategy move with Lucas that was allowed by the regulations and that other teams have done in the past, but unfortunately it didn't work out one hundred percent and we accept the FIA stewards decisions. René was on his way to the front and was robbed of points by a collision." After 13 of 15 races, Rast is in tenth place in the drivers' standings with a 23-point gap to the leader, teammate di Grassi follows six points behind in 13th place. In the teams' standings, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler is in sixth place.

The Formula E journey comes to an end for Audi with two home races in Berlin on August 14 and 15: the brand is concluding its factory commitment with its own team in the series and takes on

a new motorsport challenge with the Dakar Rally. "Although everything is still possible, we're not primarily looking at the standings," says McNish. "We want to say goodbye to our fans in Berlin with two strong races and as many trophies as possible."

The Envision Virgin Racing customer team scored twice on Sunday: Robin Frijns narrowly missed the podium with fourth place, while teammate Nick Cassidy finished seventh. The British team thus leads the table in the team standings.

Motorsport Communications

Daniel Schuster

Phone: +49 841 89-38009

E-mail: daniel2.schuster@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 18:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
