  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AUDI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
Formula E curious: energy management decides wet race at Valencia

04/24/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
Audi

MediaInfo

Formula E curious: energy management decides wet race at Valencia

  • Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler scores points with both Audi e-tron FE07 cars on Saturday
  • René Rast and Lucas di Grassi into the top ten from the back of the field
  • Customer team Envision Virgin Racing also collects points with both cars

Valencia, April 24, 2021 - In one of the craziest races in Formula E history, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler scored championship points with both of the team's drivers in Valencia on Saturday. Customer team Envision Virgin Racing also brought both cars into the top ten in the chaotic wet race.

After several safety car periods, the race ended up being one lap too long for most of the drivers. For them, it was just a matter of managing the remaining amount of energy available and saving themselves for the finish. René Rast and Lucas di Grassi moved up to finish fifth and tenth on the last lap, thanks to clever energy management after both of them had dropped to the back of the field right at the beginning of the race. For Rast, this was due to an excursion through the gravel bed, while for di Grassi it was because of a 10-secondstop-and-go penalty. The gearbox of his Audi e-tron FE07 had to be changed after the accident in Rome a fortnight ago - the accident that was not his fault.

"Formula E is never boring, but today's race will definitely go down in history," said Team Principal Allan McNish. "Firstly, Valencia is not a typical Formula E circuit. Secondly, the conditions were extremely difficult due to the rain. The consequence was several safety cars and a permanent reduction of the available energy implemented by Race Control. We knew that it would be tight, but not this tight. In the end, you needed clever engineers and also a bit of luck. We had that today. After the bad luck we had in Rome last time, we will take these points."

Nick Cassidy and Robin Frijns took fourth and sixth for customer team Envision Virgin Racing. This meant that all four of the Audi e-tron FE07 cars finished in the points.

The sixth race of the season is scheduled for Sunday from 2 PM CEST, for which changeable weather is again on the forecast. SAT.1 will be broadcasting live from Valencia from 1:30 PM CEST.

Motorsport Communications

Daniel Schuster

Phone: +49 841 89-38009

E-mail: daniel2.schuster@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 16:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
