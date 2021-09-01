Interview with Sabine Maaßen: “Strategic roadmap offers guidance during the biggest transformation in our history”

Audi

Mr. Kühl, even when a transformation is pursued together, it almost inevitably creates conflict and uncertainty. How do you recommend dealing with this?

Stefan Kühl: A process that everyone is thrilled about is not a genuine change process. Resistance, doubts, and questions are always part of the package. Safeguarding jobs the way Audi is doing gives people the ability to distance themselves from personal worries and fears and look at the process of change in a completely different way. Does the change fit the way I want to work, for example, and make sense for the organization? Nevertheless, opposition and questions are vital sources of information for further refining and optimizing the change process. Resistance, doubts, and questions are therefore not obstacles, but rather material to work with during the change process.

Ms. Maaßen, how can you get each and every employee on board? How are you dealing with conflicts and uncertainties?

Sabine Maaßen: On the one hand, it needs to be possible to talk about conflicts, i.e., to express and address them. It's important to find a way to work through them without creating winners and losers. And that's what we want to do at Audi in line with our values. Managers play a central role in this process. After all, this transformation also requires them to lead their people through the process of change.

We are using customized programs to inspire a willingness to change; next month, for example, a new landing page for employees and managers will go live. On it, we've created a map of the transformation process that resembles a subway network. Employees can use it to clearly see where they currently stand, what goals they can achieve, and who can support them in their personal transformation. Much in the same way that we offer a very special customer experience here at Audi, we are creating a positive transformation experience for our employees.

Mr. Kühl, how can you measure or define whether a transformation is successful?

Stefan Kühl: The critical point is the extent to which HR measures are coupled with other change measures throughout the organization. How, for example, do reorganizations in a business unit, such as the transition from a matrix to a functional organizational structure or vice versa, mesh with corresponding activities in HR? The interesting thing about Audi is that you can see how this connection is taking place right now. This is because it's absolutely crucial when it comes to launching a lasting change process at a company and ensuring that it is a success.

Ms. Maaßen, one final question for you: How much progress do you think Audi has made with its transformation so far?

Sabine Maaßen: We are on the right track and have already made great strides. We have defined clear goals. We have strong common ground from which to achieve them. And we've positioned ourselves structurally so that we can get all of our employees on board as move into the digital and electrified world. We are now in a stage where the focus is on reorganizing. This will be our focus over the next few years. And I am absolutely certain that our reorganization will be a success. On the one hand, Audi.Future gives us the necessary framework for this. On the other hand, we have a clear competitive advantage as a group - with different brands, a strong global