Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Language for more diversity: Audi is addressing gender

03/02/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Language for more diversity: Audi is addressing gender

  • Gender-sensitive language in internal and external communication from March

  • German language policy and guidelines as an orientation aid for employees

  • Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources Sabine Maassen: "We are making corporate values clear in our language"

Ingolstadt, March 2, 2021 - To raise the profile of gender diversity, Audi is introducing gender-sensitive language at its German locations from March, thereby also taking a stand for equality in communication. This reform is regulated by a corporate policy. Broadly, it states that all genders and gender identities are to be addressed as equals and with appreciation.

In order to better represent the diversity of genders in the future, March will see Audi begin to establish a set of guiding principles for language that will embrace all gender identities.

"Appreciation, openness, responsibility and integrity are the foundations of our corporate culture," emphasized Sabine Maassen, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization at AUDI AG. "We are making this clear in our language."

Communicating in a gender-sensitive way is a matter of respect and an expression of an attitude that opposes discrimination and welcomes diversity.

Audi wants to make gender-sensitive wording omnipresent in internal and external written communication from its German locations: in statements from the Board of Management, on the Audi intranet and in press releases.

Equal opportunities at Audi

Gender-sensitive language alone does not establish equal opportunities - Audi is conscious of that. That is why the company is specifically championing equal opportunities and inclusion.

Thus, Audi has set goals for women not only on the Supervisory Board but also on the Board of Management and at management level. If you define and set goals, you must create a comprehensive basis for achieving them: As a result, the brand is promoting innovative new working formats such as job-sharing, creating better conditions for balancing work and family life and offering training on unconscious prejudices in order to firmly establish a new mindset at the company for the long term. In addition, Audi has been actively promoting women through special programs for a long time, e.g. through cooperation with the female business club nushu.

Corporate Communications

Johanna Barth

Spokesperson for Human Resources and Organization

Phone: +49 841 89 989190

E-mail: johanna.barth@audi.dehttps://www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati, and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 17 locations in 11 countries. Wholly owned subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand, and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2019 fiscal year, the premium manufacturer achieved total revenue of €55.7 billion and an operating profit of €4.5 billion. At present, some 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, customized premium mobility with new models, innovative mobility offerings and attractive services.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 16:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDI AG
12:00pLANGUAGE FOR MORE DIVERSITY : Audi is addressing gender
PU
05:11a&LDQUO;YOUTH RESEARCH&RDQUO; : entirely digital at Audi for the first time
PU
03/01AUDI  : Supervisory Board of AUDI AG appoints new Member of the Board of Managem..
PU
02/28FORMULA E OPENER, PART TWO : strong performance, meagre haul
PU
02/25AUDI  : site Neckarsulm tests sustainable water cycle
PU
02/24AUDI  : Oliver Hoffmann named new Member of the Board for Technical Development
PU
02/23MORE POWERFUL BATTERY, LONGER RANGE : upgrade for the Audi plug-in hybrids Q5, A..
PU
02/23AUDI  : equips Real Madrid with new company car fleet
PU
02/22AUDI  : starts the first Formula E World Championship season with big goals
PU
02/22VOLKSWAGEN  : Audi to Restart Mexican Operations After Gas Shortage
MT
More news
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG0.00%83 470
BYD COMPANY LIMITED4.82%87 917
STELLANTIS N.V.-5.02%52 384
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.18%38 113
FERRARI N.V.-13.86%36 525
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-8.30%28 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ