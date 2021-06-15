Audi

Lights of Europe!

The Audi Sommerkonzerte 2021: open air & digital

Ten concerts in Ingolstadt with the motto "Lights of Europe"

One of the first festivals in Germany, taking place from 1 to 4 July 2021

Board Member for Human Resources Sabine Maassen: "We maintain our commitment to culture even in uncertain times."

Ingolstadt, June 15, 2021 - This year's Audi Sommerkonzerte are taking place between 1 and 4 July 2021 as an open-air festival in Ingolstadt with the motto "Lights of Europe." On 2 July, worldwide audiences can also experience the Audi Sommerkonzerte in digital form. At the invitation of the artistic director and star violinist Lisa Batiashvili, high-caliber artists will gather in Ingolstadt to celebrate the cultural diversity of Europe through their delight in playing and experimenting. Audi invites audiences to experience together the return of the arts to the stage. Admission to all concerts will therefore be free this year.

In view of the current pandemic, for the first time the Audi Sommerkonzerte 2021 will be held entirely in the open-air with audiences. Audi and the artistic director Lisa Batiashvili are convinced that music should be back on stage, now of all times. "Even in times of uncertainty, we maintain our commitment to culture and find creative ways of taking music to the people. In 2021 we are taking the word "Sommerkonzerte" - summer concerts - literally: we are going out into natural surroundings and putting the Klenzepark on the web for the first time," notes Sabine Maassen, Board Member for Human Resources and Organization.

The courtyard of the Triva Tower will serve as a new concert stage. The opening and conclusion of the festival will be held there, with artists including the globally known mandolin player Avi Avital (1 July, 6 pm) and the vocal ensemble LauschWerk (4 July, 8.30 pm). The big stage in the Klenzepark, known as the venue for the Audi Klassik Open Air concerts, will be the main stage for the Audi Sommerkonzerte. Visitors can enjoy music together there once more at a total of four concerts - with ensembles including Philharmonix (4 July, 3 pm), the Georgische Kammerorchester Ingolstadt (Georgian Chamber Orchestra; 3 July, 8.30 pm) and the Audi Bläserphilharmonie (Audi Wind Philharmonic; 3 July, 11 am). The Audi Sommerkonzerte will also be a guest at the Landesgartenschau (State Garden Show) for the first time, when Till Brönner and band will perform pieces from his album On Vacation (1 July, 8.30 pm).

One of the highlights is a live stream: "Let's celebrate music!" is the motto for Lisa Batiashvili's concert with the legendary Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Roma and Sir Antonio Pappano, marking the return of culture to the big stage (2 July, 8.30 pm). The concert will be streamed live to the worldwide web from the Klenzepark in Ingolstadt, moderated by the world-class horn player Sarah Willis. Following this, Paul van Dyk, one of the world's best-known DJs, will make the perfect link between classics and electro with his electronic dance music. The venue of this all-digital concert is also unusual: the EMV Hall with its futuristic-looking absorbers, where at other times Audi tests the entire electronics of its vehicles in relation to